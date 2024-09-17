Emily Blunt has broken her silence on The Devil Wears Prada 2, and while she can’t say much about the project, the actor has revealed her hopes for the long-awaited sequel.

In the original film, Blunt played the role of Emily Charlton, the snarky assistant to the Runway magazine editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Speaking to People on Sept. 16, the actor described news of a sequel as “cool,” and shared what she’s looking forward to in the follow-up.

“Oh my God, I can’t tell you anything,” she clarified. “I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again.” Blunt then joked that she also wants to get another stomach flu, referring to a memorable scene in the first movie. “I’m hoping for that,” she added.

Puck News reported in July that The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel, with the original movie’s producer and screenwriter, Wendy Finerman and Aline Brosh McKenna, on board to develop it.

The sequel will reportedly follow Runway editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she attempts to keep the fashion magazine relevant in the digital age. Meanwhile, Emily Charlton (Blunt) would also return, this time as a successful advertising executive.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada. Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Along with Blunt and Streep, Entertainment Weekly reported that Anne Hathaway (who played Andrea Sachs) and Stanely Tucci (Nigel) are in talks to reprise their roles — while Deadline reported that Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel is in discussions to oversee the second movie.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s same-named novel, 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway), who, against the odds, lands a job as assistant to the intimidating Runway EIC, Miranda Priestly (Streep) — a character said to be based on Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The film went on to gross more than $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep her 14th Academy Award nomination.

Blunt Didn’t Always Want A Sequel

While she now seems enthusiastic about the Devil Wears Prada follow-up, Blunt wasn’t always so keen on the idea. “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in February, claiming that her cast mates are “all good” with no sequel.

Blunt also discussed a possible second movie with People in 2008, revealing that she “would be up for it” if her co-stars signed on, but didn’t think it was the best idea. “I almost hope it doesn’t happen,” she said at the time. “I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is.”