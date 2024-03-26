Anne Hathaway is revisiting one of her most beloved roles. Appearing in Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection video series, the actor looked back on her breakout performance in The Princess Diaries and revealed that one memorable scene was in fact improvised.

Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 film, who at one point receives a makeover by the character of Paolo (Larry Miller). In the scene, Paolo breaks his brush while combing through Mia’s particularly frizzy hair. However, the “stubborn” hairbrush used on set made filming more difficult than expected.

“So he really had to break the brush in this,” Hathaway recalled while rewatching the scene. “They pre-broke the brush and it was supposed to break kinda easily but it didn’t quite happen. So that’s me and Larry kind of improvising, trying to get it to go. I don’t remember if the ‘ow’ was real or if I was just buying him some time.”

Based on Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name, The Princess Diaries follows high school student Mia, who unexpectedly learns she is heir to the throne of a foreign land. The film spawned a sequel, 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, which stars Chris Pine as Mia’s dashing love interest, Nicholas Deverau.

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries. Disney

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hathaway reflected on the film’s success, which she says “felt so big” upon its 2001 release. “It wound up being so big and it’s kind of just gotten bigger as my life has progressed,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be in this movie, I’m really glad that I’m that girl in there.”

Hathaway also recalled the life lessons her Princess Diaries co-star, Julie Andrews (Queen Clarisse Renaldi), taught her on set.

“I’ve learned that I want to handle myself in a way that I’m going to be proud of at a later date,” she explained, revealing that Andrews would sign autographs for fans after filming. “She respected that they had a relationship to her work that spanned their entire lives and made it a beautiful experience for them.”

The Princess Diaries Sequel

With The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in development, Hathaway has expressed interest in reprising the role of Mia alongside her co-star Andrews.

“I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work,” she told previously told Entertainment Tonight. “We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”