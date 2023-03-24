Spoilers ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5. Heading into the pods on Love is Blind Season 4, Tiffany Pennywell said she had some reservations about whether Netflix’s social experiment would work for her. “I had doubts about being my age and not finding my person yet,” she revealed on the show.

The 37-year-old client lead recruiter didn’t have a lot of success when it came to dating. According to her Netflix profile, Tiffany was new to the Seattle area but quickly got tired of the dating scene as the men acted “more reserved and don’t actively seek out relationships.” She later revealed her last serious relationship was over 10 years ago. She said that hopefully the pods would allow her to just emotionally connect with someone who also presumably went on the show because they wanted to settle down.

It appears she found that in 36-year-old design director Brett Brown. As two of the older contestants on the show, Tiffany and Brett seemed to click immediately, both expressing the desire to find a true partner and equal. While other singles seemed torn between two options, Tiffany and Brett’s connection quickly became the most solid relationship on the show. They opened up to each other about their respective childhoods and drives to succeed, with Brett sharing how he grew up in poverty and got recruited by Nike after posting his art on Instagram.

Tiffany meanwhile admitted that she probably would’ve judged him in the real world because of his lack of a college degree, but within the pods found herself falling in love with him. Though they hit a brief snag in the relationship when Tiffany fell asleep during their session, they made up and got engaged by the end of Episode 2.

Their connection only strengthened once they left the pods and headed to the honeymoon resort. They survived raccoon shenanigans in Mexico and stayed loyal to each other even when every other couple around them seemed to be flip-flopping about their choices. Brett admitted to the other men that he could definitely picture a future with Tiffany and said that he’s never felt so “seen and heard” by someone. Tiffany, meanwhile, told him that he felt like her soulmate.

They undoubtedly had a more solid relationship than the other couples, but the preview for the next batch of episodes throws doubt on their relationship. A scene shows Tiffany crying while an unknown woman seems to be questioning her, while Brett appears to sit next to her silently. In another scene, Tiffany appears to be crying at the altar, which then cuts to a scene of Brett in his suit saying, “This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen” to someone offscreen.

This could all be clever editing, but it’s unclear from social media whether Brett and Tiffany are still together. They don’t have any photos together since the show filmed around May 2022. Tiffany’s Instagram actually has no photos between December 2021 and September 2022, which could be a sign she deleted posts. Her only other posts feature her going to Disneyland with friends, posting about her “Women Crush Wednesdays,” and saying her 37th birthday feels like “a new chapter” for her.

Brett, meanwhile, has photos traveling all over, from Cabo to New York to Colombia to Cartagena. It doesn’t appear that Tiffany was along for any of those trips, though. So either they’re cleverly hiding their relationship for a big post-show reveal, or their seemingly solid relationship fell apart after all.