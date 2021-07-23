On July 21, Britney Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari addressed rumours that the pair might have wed in secret. In the week prior, reports had emerged claiming that Asghari might have proposed to the pop star during a recent holiday in Hawaii after she was seen sporting a large rock on her ring finger.

In response to a paparazzo's well-wishes on their engagement outside a car dealership in Los Angeles, Asghari joked, “People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years,” adding that they “secretly got married in Hawaii.”

The 27-year-old model, personal trainer, and actor continued, “And, yeah, we have twins. Peace.”

Asghari’s sarcastic quips might have put the rumours to rest for now, but this comes at a time when Spears herself is caught up in a contentious battle against her conservatorship. On July 20, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer took to Instagram to let fans know that she was in no way close to backing down.

Earlier last month, the singer revealed in a court hearing that she suffered under the “abusive” nature of her conservatorship lead by her father Jamie Spears. At the hearing, the singer revealed that “I want to be able to get married and have a baby.” She added that she was not allowed to do so under the terms of the conservatorship.

Soon after, on June 30, through an attorney, co-conservator Jodi Montgomery released a statement rebuffing these claims. The statement reads: “As to Britney’s right to marry, that is unaffected by the conservatorship under Probate Code §1900. As to family planning, that is also unaffected by the conservatorship.”

Since then, the pop singer’s request to have her father removed from the conservatorship has been denied by a judge. The singer has also come out against family and friends who she claims hadn’t shown her support over the course of the 13-year conservatorship, including sister Jamie Lynn Spears.