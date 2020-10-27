All The Clues That Clare & Dale Are Engaged After The Bachelorette

Not only does Clare Crawley reportedly quit The Bachelorette to be with Dale Moss, she's now rumored to be engaged to him. Life & Style reported the news in August via an undisclosed source, while longtime Bachelor blogger Reality Steve wrote earlier this month that he thinks they're engaged but hasn't gotten any official confirmation.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Clare was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, she took to Instagram shortly afterward with an explanation. "People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love," she wrote. "This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me."

It could very well be true that it's her own ring...or it could be a convenient cover-up to stave off any speculation.

Clare did, after all, say she thought she'd "met her husband" immediately after meeting Dale, and it's pretty clear he's the guy she's most interested on her season. "It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" Clare told Entertainment Tonight of she and Dale's first meeting. "I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

She declined to tell ET whether or not was engaged after the show, but she did tease that she was "very happy," and she's continued to gush about her connection with Dale. If she's not already engaged, she may be soon.