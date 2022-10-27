Bad Weather may not be forever. The union between The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose has been so strong that their co-star Lisa Barlow even dubbed them “Bad Weather” during a Season 1 reunion fight, a title that the duo has embraced proudly. However, on Season 3 of the Bravo series, Heather and Whitney — who are also second cousins — are going through it, leaving fans wondering if there’s any path to reconciliation.

Their sudden yet epic fight kicked off on the third episode as the cast was on a trip to Scottsdale. Whitney recalled a story from a Utah Jazz game in which her and Heather’s mutual friend Angie Harrington apparently pointed out a man to them and alleged that Lisa was sleeping with him for courtside tickets. When she asked Heather to corroborate her story, she refused, saying she didn’t hear Angie make the allegation. However, Whitney refused to back down, prompting Heather to yell at her and even push her into a window. “F*ck you for calling me a liar,” she screamed.

For Whitney, that push changed their friendship for good. “When you have someone who's trying to lie, and someone's really challenging them, they’re gonna get angry,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September. On the flip side, Heather told ET that she was “shook” by their fallout. Since then, their relationship has both progressed and stagnated.

At BravoCon in October, Whitney said during the RHOSLC panel that she and Heather were on the mend, recalling a moment while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand where the two were “crying in the pool while it rained.” However, Heather strongly disagreed. “We're not good. Why would we be good?” she responded. “You dumped me as a friend.” She expanded on her comments to US Weekly later that day, admitting things were now “weird” between them. “What are you supposed to do if somebody that you love doesn’t wanna be your friend anymore?” she said.

On the show, their spat only got more complicated the night after their altercation, when Whitney expressed that she was hurt by Heather not having her back, especially as she was navigating new memories of abuse that were formerly suppressed. In turn, Heather accused her of making the entire trip about herself by revealing her abuse to the other ladies and informing Lisa about the accusations against her, therefore overshadowing the trip’s intended purpose of supporting Jen Shah (whose saga is another story).

The two somewhat came to a resolution at the end of the Oct. 26 episode after both ladies apologized for their part in the fight — with caveats, of course. “I don’t believe she’s being sincere because she still hasn’t given an explicit ‘I’m sorry for not having your back,’” Whitney said in a confessional. Meanwhile, Heather wasn’t content with simply agreeing to disagree. “There’s no disagreement,” she stated. “She’s just wrong.” Clearly, Bad Weather had a hazardous road ahead.