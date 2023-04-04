Fans looking for Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion spoilers are out of luck: For the first time ever, Netflix is airing the special live. Aptly titled Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion, the cast will sit down together for the first time since filming wrapped about a year ago. “We actually have no idea what’s gonna go down at this reunion,” co-host Nick Lachey, alongside wife Vanessa Lachey, revealed in an official announcement video on April 4. Swapping their gold wine glasses for mugs, the Season 4 couples and singles promised to spill all the tea about who is still together, while also breaking down a wild season.

Along with the reunion news, Netflix also announced that fans in select cities can celebrate the live event by experiencing the pods for themselves. The streamer is hosting events in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles that include photo ops, giveaways, and special surprise appearances by fan-favorites Love Is Blind stars. Meanwhile, viewers in Nashville and Los Angeles will also have the opportunity to attend watch parties.

With so many explosive moments to discuss, fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama. Here’s everything to know about the live Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion.

The Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Release Date & Time

Netflix announced that the special event will stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How To Stream The Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion

Netflix subscribers can access Love is Blind: The Live Reunion beginning at 7:50 p.m. ET/ 4:50pm PT, but will be taken to a waiting room if they click on the “Watch Live” button before the event starts. The rewind, pause, and jump to Live features will be enabled, so viewers can watch at their own pace. If a viewer closes out of their account, the episode will remain under the “Continue Watching” section. The reunion will be available to stream on Netflix following the live broadcast, and closed captions in additional languages will become available in the days following.

Which Love Is Blind Cast Members Will Be At The Season 4 Reunion?

The streamer didn’t reveal which specific cast members will participate in the reunion, but the five Season 4 couples who moved past the pod phase included: Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze, and Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova. Given the twisty events of the season, Bliss Poureetezadi and Josh Demas are also likely to be at the reunion.

Netflix

Irina was noticeably absent from the promo video, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t be part of the live broadcast. While issuing an apology for her mistreating her castmates on the show, Irina said, “I hope that one day I get to share my experience and [what was] kind of going on with me emotionally during that experience.” It’s unclear if that will happen at the live reunion, though.

How To Submit Questions For The Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion

Prior the the reunion, fans can tweet or comment with their questions for the cast using the #LoveIsBlindLIVE hashtag on Twitter and Instagram, and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa might read them live on the air.