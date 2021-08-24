All The Clues That Grocery Store Joe & Serena P. Are Dating After BiP

Grocery Store Joe is ready to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise. “I’m back here and I’m optimistic because it feels like a fresh start,” the 35-year-old Chicagoan, whose real name is Joe Amabile, announced in the Season 7 premiere.

Amabile was previously in a relationship with Kendall Long, who he dated for two years after meeting her on BiP Season 5 in 2018. He didn’t fully prepare himself for the flood of emotions that came back to him while revisiting the beach where they fell in love, and spent most of the premiere episode moping around wondering if he’d made a mistake. Eventually, though, he bonded with 23-year-old publicist Serena Pitt. They shared a clumsy but sweet kiss on night one, and in the Aug. 23 episode, Joe chose her during the first rose ceremony.

Still, Joe will likely need some more time to overcome his relationship with Kendall. He admitted to the camera that his “conversation with Serena P. was like talking to Kendall,” which don’t exactly sound like the words of a man who’s over his ex. A teaser for the season also reveals that Kendall will make an appearance on BiP later this season, because of course the producers couldn’t resist an opportunity to make two exes awkwardly confront each other. Joe tells Kendall that he’s “not 100% sure” that Serena is “the one,” which is stitched together with a shot of Serena crying.

This is obviously meant to suggest that Kendall derails Joe and Serena’s budding connection, but there are already rumors that the two are still dating after BiP. In July, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve shared an image that appeared to show Joe and Serena cuddling at a pool in Chicago. Their social media profiles are carefully scrubbed of any clues about where they stand, but on Aug. 8, Serena posted a picture wine-tasting, and about a week after that, Joe posted about drinking wine at a place that has similar decor and scenery. Neither tagged the location, so it could have been with friends and family — who knows!

Spoilers aside, Joe and Serena seem to have what it takes to make a relationship work. Despite complaining about feeling like too much of a “veteran” on the beach, Joe wouldn’t have come back to Paradise unless he believed it was possible for him to find love again there, and he admitted he was starting to develop feelings for Serena after a single kiss.

Serena P.’s Bachelor bio also makes clear that the age difference between them isn’t an issue for her (even though she teased him about it). “For as long as she can remember, Serena P. has been a believer that no matter what your age is, when you know, you know,” her bio reads. She did note that Joe is in a “whole different stage of life” than her, but told him that it didn’t feel weird.

Additionally, distance was a major factor in Kendall and Joe’s relationship — ultimately causing them to break up because Joe only wanted to live in Chicago and Kendall didn’t want to move there. It might not be an issue for Serena, though. While she didn’t really say much when Joe brought up the issue, she also didn’t sound opposed to living in Chicago. The flight time between the city and Serena P.’s hometown of Toronto is also roughly half the time it took Joe to fly to Kendall in Los Angeles, so perhaps it’s meant to be.