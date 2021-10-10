Love her or not, Kim Kardashian West fully committed to her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. During the Oct. 10 episode, featuring Halsey as the musical guest, the KKW Beauty mogul entered in a pink lace bodysuit and wasted no time poking fun at herself — and her entire KarJenner clan.

“I know, I know, I’m surprised to see me here too,” she began her monologue. “I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time,” she said coyly, referencing her infamous home video. “No one told me it was even premiering. It must’ve slipped my mom’s mind,” she said, nodding to previous accusations that it was her momager, Kris Jenner, who released the tape.

She then made the rounds roasting different family members. She wanted people to know she’s “much more than just a pretty face,” she beckoned, before adding, “I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”

Even her mom’s romantic interests — previous and current — weren’t spared. She’s proud that she isn’t a gold-digger, she said, and in fact, doesn’t know how to be one. “So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey [Gamble].”

“Listen, I’m an influencer. I understand the things that I say carry weight,” before going, “Remember, I’m a Kim, not a Karen,” she said before commending (or should we say kommending) Kris for knowing to steer clear of the name Karen despite having an affinity for “K”s. Unfortunately for her mom, she didn’t predict a certain name change. “I don’t know how she saw that coming and not Caitlyn [Jenner].” She came for Kris’ ex-spouse again who ran for governor with the line, “No, I’m not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family.”

It’s also a jab at her ex-spouse, rapper Kanye West. Despite publicly going through a divorce, she continued with another stab at West in her monologue. “I’ve been very blessed in this life. I married the best rapper of all time,” she said, before listing off his qualities as a “talented, legit genius,” and “the richest Black man.” “So when I divorced him, it came down to just one thing. His personality.”

She ended her speech by saying she’s “so used” to having her 258 million followers “watching my every move,” before going, “So tonight is a really chill night for me.”

Prior to the show, KKW’s Twitter announcement that she’ll be hosting caused quite a stir, dividing viewers on their stance on SNL’s host choice. But her performance surprised even her staunchest critics and they took to Twitter to commend her and the show’s writers.

Some, however, weren’t amused by the O.J. Simpson reference. When she mentioned her late father, Robert Kardashian, she poked fun at his high-profile case. “A real passion of mine is getting wrongly accused people out of jail. I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps,” she said, before saying, “It’s because of him I met my first Black person.” She then continued, “Wanna take a stab at who it was?” and“OJ does leave a mark or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Still, some users were totally fine with the O.J. mentions.

Of course, her digs at herself and her family continued in the rest of the sketches that night. Some of them, particularly Kris and sister Khloe, even showed up to join her.