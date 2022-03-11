Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer, a reboot of Fox’s hit 2003 reality dating series of the same name, has won over viewers with its mind-boggling premise. The show’s first iteration, simply titled Joe Millionaire, followed a group of single women competing for the hand of a man they believed to be a millionaire, only for the final lovelorn contestant to find out he’s just a regular guy, leading her to decide whether love is stronger than wealth. For Richer Or Poorer raises the stakes, with the women competing for the love of two bachelors, one of whom is a millionaire, but the contestants have no clue which one.

The series’ season finale aired March 10, and contestant Amanda Pace wound up with 32-year-old North Carolina native, construction manager, and CEO Kurt Sowers — before learning he’s not the real millionaire, and fellow bachelor Steven McBee is. The pairing came as a shock to fans, who largely speculated Kurt would pick Carolyn Moore. Considering Amanda was deceived by Kurt’s supposed financial status, it’s natural to wonder whether the pair is still together following Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer.

According to a TMZ report published minutes after the final episode aired on Fox, Kurt and Amanda ended their relationship in December 2021, shortly after Joe Millionaire wrapped production. Despite breaking up after less than two months together, the publication claims the pair simply realized they “weren’t a great match, romantically.” Furthermore, if you can believe it, sources also told TMZ the decision to split wasn’t sparked by Amanda’s revelation about Kurt not being a millionaire.

Following the season finale, Carolyn logged on Twitter to speak about Kurt’s decision to pick Amanda over her. In response to a fan question regarding whether Kurt’s slid in Carolyn’s DMs since the show finished filming, the runner-up contestant shadily wrote, “*coughs in Spanish*,” leading viewers to believe he’s likely sent her a few messages. Carolyn also directly clapped back at a tweet Kurt posted about choosing between his head, which pointed toward Amanda, and his heart, which wanted Carolyn. “How did that work out for you?” she wrote. It’s unclear if she was aware he’d split up with Amanda yet, but either way, ouch.