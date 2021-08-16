Kyra & Will Are “Very Excited” To Date Outside Of The Love Island US Villa

The recent Dirty Laundry game on Love Island US may have reignited trust issues between Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, but the two have made it abundantly clear that they plan to continue their relationship after the show. They both live in Los Angeles, so transitioning to dating in the real world shouldn’t pose any logistical issues. And they’re also now the longest standing couple from the season, following Josh and Shannon’s exit.

Still, they haven’t been without their problems. During Casa Amor, Will explored a connection with Florence “Flo” Mueller. He ultimately realized that he wanted to stay with Kyra, and explained what had happened after choosing her in the recoupling ceremony. Kyra accepted Will’s apology and swiftly moved on. During the Dirty Laundry game, however, a fan tweet suggested Kyra “forgave too quickly” and was going to “be embarrassed” once they left Hawaii and she watched the show back.

Will defended himself, insisting he already told Kyra “100% everything that happened,” so there shouldn’t be any surprises when she sees the footage. Of course, hearing something versus seeing it for yourself are two different things, and Kyra told the other women that if she found out Will lied, she’d “obviously be heartbroken.” For the time being, she said she didn’t want to “doubt in something that hasn't even happened.”

Kyra has expressed that she has trust issues from past relationships and has been burned before, admitting that she “fully lost” herself during a relationship with an ex. “I didn’t even know who I was,” she told costars Trina Njoroge and Olivia Kaiser. “But sharing all that with Will is how I know what we have is so strong because the way he connects with me on such a deep level that I’m able to share all of that with him.”

Olivia and Trina saw it differently. When Olivia later noted that “Kyra is losing herself again” to another guy and not changing her past dating patterns, Trina agreed, adding that she’s worried Kyra “might get her heart broken” and that “it’s not looking good right now.” During their frank chat, the women explained to Kyra why they’re “skeptical” about Will and don’t trust him. Olivia also opined that Kyra was more into Will than he was into her, and that she wasn’t even sure he wanted a girlfriend.

Several Twitter users agree, and have vowed not to vote for Kyra and Will to win the $100,000 Love Island prize. “About time Olivia and Trina told Kyra what all of America thinks about Will!” one viewer tweeted on Aug. 10, while another added, “I wonder how long it’ll take him to cheat once they’re not in the villa…”

Though seeds of doubt about Will continue to grow for Kyra, the opinions of others don’t seem to be too significant. “All that matters is what we think of each other and what we have,” she said on the show. “Will and I are both very excited for what the outside has to hold.”