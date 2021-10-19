Fans Think Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Have Broken Up Amid Cheating Rumors

Lala Kent has been giving fans Lala (as per the name of her cosmetics line) for years after becoming a breakout star on Vanderpump Rules. Now, she may not be giving any more Lala to her fiancé Randall Emmett. Fans started speculating that Kent and Emmett called it quits after the Bravo star wiped all photos with the film producer from her Instagram. On Oct. 17, she shared a video that was seemingly taken in a hotel hallway on her Instagram Story, showing one friend pulling her luggage and another pushing her daughter Ocean in a stroller.

Kent also sparked cheating rumors after she soundtracked the post with Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Sorry,” which famously deals with the aftermath of a cheating partner. On Oct. 18, Page Six reported that Kent has called off their engagement, with an unnamed source claiming that Emmett cheated on her while in Nashville, corroborating reported photos of him with two other women that have gone viral in the wake of the rumors. According to the outlet, Kent is currently staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Neither Kent nor Emmett have commented on the reports. Bustle reached out to representatives of both stars but did not receive an immediate response.

Additionally, according to Us Weekly, fans noticed that Kent reportedly liked an Instagram post about what her followers would do if Emmett cheated on her, showing a meme of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna pointing a gun to a photo of Emmett. However, fans who have noticed that Kent and Emmett don’t follow each other on Instagram shouldn’t take it too seriously — they’ve had each other blocked since the start of their relationship.

Wiping all evidence of a relationship off social media is a typical sign of a breakup, but Kent is actually no stranger to deleting pictures of Emmett, even if they hadn’t split. As explained in an Instagram Story in August, Kent deletes photos of Emmett from her Instagram when she’s just annoyed, then re-adds them when they make up. “It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad,” she wrote. “I’m petty AF, and it will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.” It remains to be seen whether this is another one of those incidents, or if they’re actually done for good.

Kent got engaged to Emmett in September 2018 after dating for more than two years, with Bravo fans spending much of that time trying to figure out the identity of her “mystery man.” Emmett eventually agreed to appear on Vanderpump Rules after their engagement, and he has been a staple of the show during Seasons 8 and 9. The pair were set to wed on April 18, 2020, but they postponed wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, later that year, Kent became pregnant with their first child and gave birth to her daughter Ocean on March 15, 2021.