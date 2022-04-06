One-and-a-half years into their relationship, Shanique Brown was more than ready for her boyfriend Randall Griffin to put a ring on her finger. “He’s a little comfortable with going with the flow, and I want to make sure that we’re planning to build together in a way that includes marriage,” she explained on Netflix’s The Ultimatum, adding that she’s also ready for her first baby. Randall’s take? “I think it would be best to just be able to get rid of some debt ... in order to have a great life for her,” he said.

For the first phase of the reality dating experiment, Shanique paired off with Zay Wilson to live with her as her three-week trial husband, while Randall moved in with Madlyn Ballatori. Initially, Shanique wouldn’t even let Zay sleep in the same bed as her. But she changed her tune after learning that Randall and Madlyn had kissed, having already admitted that she and Zay were attracted to each other. “If Randall’s the one initiating, he should be OK with me doing the same thing,” she said, despite her and Zay both seemingly being set on choosing their original partners in the end. During one argument, Shanique even told Randall she wanted him to “just sit in a f*cking corner and miss me,” to which he replied, “I’m gonna need you to really grow up about this.”

Unlike Shanique and Zay, Randall saw a clear future with Madlyn. “Have I thought about spending the rest of my life with you? Absolutely,” he told her in one scene. He acknowledged that he and Shanique had had “a lot of arguments, laughs, tears” on the show alone, and conceded to Shanique in another scene that he couldn’t give her what she wants. She responded, “F*ck the ring.” But after moving back in together for the second portion of the experiment, Randall and Shanique seemed to be on much more solid footing, as did Madlyn with her original boyfriend Colby Kissinger. (Zay’s girlfriend, Rae Williams, broke up with him in Episode 8.)

When it got to ultimatum day, Shanique wasn’t sure what to expect. “There were definitely moments in this experience where I’ve had my doubts about whether or not Randall and I needed to be engaged at the end of this or if we had more things that we had to figure out,” she explained to the camera. “I thought that I was losing him. I thought that Randall was really, like, forming a romantic relationship with Madlyn, and that I felt like I made the biggest mistake in my relationship.”

She said that her and Randall’s personalities “balance one another out” — she’s “more fiery” while he’s “always the calm one” — which she said is definitely she’s looking for in a husband. “However, Randall is not a very expressive or affectionate person,” she added. “It’s honestly a non-negotiable at this point that Randall speak up about how he’s feeling for us to move forward in marriage ... I want a ring on this finger, or he’s gonna have to let me go.”

Randall, for his part, said that the clarity and confidence he’d gained on The Ultimatum made his decision of whether or not to propose to Shanique much easier. “I think we see eye to eye a lot when it comes down to the logistics of marriage. She is somebody I can see being an amazing mother to my future kids.” However, he also said the show allowed him to reflect on his and Shanique’s struggles, adding that he’d “seen Shanique act very childish” and that she could sometimes be “a little bit malicious or petty.”

Viewers will have to wait until the season finale to find out whether or not Randall proposed, but there seems to be a good chance that he did. Though the photos appear to now be deleted, Randall posted several romantic vacation pictures with Shanique on Instagram shortly after filming for The Ultimatum ended in May 2021. In the comments section of the post, a friend also referred to them as their “fav couple.” Randall went on another trip to Puerto Rico about a month later and there was no sign of Shanique — who is now completely wiped from his page. However, the two could very well just be avoiding spoilers, and they still follow each other on the platform.

Outside of his relationship with Shanique, 2021 seems to have been a rough year for Randall. In November, he wrote on Instagram that he’d “dealt with so much,” with hashtags suggesting that he’d lost his grandmother, godmother, as well as two other loved ones. The silver lining? He predicted that 2022 will be his “biggest year yet,” noting that he “[t]ook no L’s…Only delayed W’s.”

Meanwhile, Shanique hasn’t offered any concrete clues about her relationship status with Randall on Instagram. But Randall still follows the page for her lingerie, swim, and loungewear brand Syn’s Closet, so the odds seem high that they’re still going strong.