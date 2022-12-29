If you’ve been watching for the past three years, you know that drama is inherent to Love Is Blind. This axiom also applies to the show’s Brazilian spinoff, Love Is Blind: Brazil, which just dropped its second season on Dec. 28. However, despite the franchise’s penchant for mess, one couple from Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 2 has managed to forge a fairly stress-free romance so far: Verônica Brito and William Domiêncio.

Granted, there are two more weeks to go — weeks that, in past Love Is Blind seasons, have included extremely tense family introductions and fights so dicey they threaten to end even the strongest couples. But for now, Verônica and William appear to be in a good place, and even the promo for next week’s episodes doesn’t tease anything too rough (besides the expected wedding nerves and a scrupulous interrogation by William’s mom).

Of course, this is Love Is Blind, and anything can happen. So, are Verônica and William still together? If you want to find out whether they say “I do” before the final episodes drop on Netflix this January, here’s everything we know so far.

First, Verônica and William seem to be very compatible, sharing similar views about family, spirituality, and their respective social lives. They both shared their toxic dating experiences, too, which helped them fortify their relationship early on. “The way he opened up and spoke made me admire him a lot and made our relationship stronger,” Verônica said in a confessional following one of their dates.

William, for his part, was also falling fast — fast enough that he was ready to propose by the end of the first episode. While other Love Is Blind: Brazil contestants flip-flopped between potential suitors several times before popping the question, that wasn’t the case for William: “I’ve known what I want since the second date,” he said. Their connection seemed to grow even further during their honeymoon in the Amazon. “We talk about everything, it’s very intimate,” Verônica told her fellow podmate Flavia Queiroz. She did have one concern, though. “But regarding our future... we both live with our parents,” she said on the show. “We both have to make an effort. I’m like, ‘What are your plans to make this work?’”

Beyond the good signs on the show, is there any indication that Verônica and William are together today? Actually, there’s a somewhat surprising clue that doesn’t bode super well for the couple: William follows Verônica on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back, at least as of Dec. 29. Verônica does follow other members of the Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 2 cast, though, including Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Augusto.

Social media isn’t always the most reliable evidence about whether a reality show couple is (or isn’t) together. Misdirects happen! But the lack of a mutual following does make Verônica and William’s seemingly perfect relationship that much more interesting to watch as more episodes drop.