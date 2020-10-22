The holidays are still a few months away, but Ariana Grande fans won't have to wait much longer for a new album. Thanks to the pop star's commitment to releasing music whenever she feels like it, her sixth studio album will be out at the end of October. So far, the singer has kept much of the details about the project under wraps, but we've done the heavy lifting and rounded up everything we know about Grande's upcoming album before it drops.

In March 2019, Grande told fans on Twitter that "it feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding" to simply release new music at her own pace, rather than keeping to a traditional "album cycle" schedule. "Regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy," she wrote in that March 2019 tweet. "I love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down." It seems like the singer is truly taking that to heart with her new music; on Oct. 14, she announced plans to release a new album by the end of October.

When Will "Positions" Be Released?

Just a week after first announcing her plans to release her next album in October, Grande confirmed that her new single, "Positions," will come out on Oct. 23. In addition to sharing a countdown clock to the release on her official website, on Oct. 21, Grande also revealed the cover art for "Positions," as well as a short clip of the single on Twitter. Both the art and the audio tease the start of a sexy new era for the singer, who channels the early 2000s in a crop top and matching mini skirt. Most importantly, Grande has ditched her signature ponytail, instead choosing to rock glossy, flipped-out curls for the black-and-white photo.

When Will The Album Come Out?

On Oct. 7, Grande confirmed she was working on a new album when she told fans on Twitter that she was "turning in these mixes." A week later, on Oct. 14, she promised fans the record would be out at the end of the month, tweeting, "I can't wait to give u my album this month." In addition to teasing "Positions," Grande's website also featured a second clock on Oct. 21, this one counting down to Oct. 30 and the release of her sixth studio album. Thus far, Grande hasn't confirmed the name of her new release, but many fans are speculating that it will also be titled Positions.

Have Fans Heard Any Of The Songs Yet?

Grande first began teasing new music back in March, when she posted a snippet of a new song — presumably titled "Nasty" — on Instagram, which will likely be included on the record. "I just wanna make time for you, swear it's just right for you, like this p*ssy designed for you," she sings on the NSFW track, which she paired with a video of a cloudy sky. "I miss making things. [I] can't wait to get back to work," Grande captioned the post. In September, she posted another clip on Twitter of what fans now know is "Positions," teasing some of the harmonies on the single.

Will There Be Any Collaborations?

In an interview with Apple Music that Grande did last May, she revealed that she and Doja Cat "did a song together toward the end of last year." Whether or not that song will be on the upcoming album is unknown, but the "Say So" singer isn't the only superstar rumored to be on the LP. On Oct. 14, The Weeknd retweeted Grande when she announced plans to drop an album by the end of the month, prompting a ton of chatter online.

In September, Grande's friend and frequent collaborator, Tayla Parx, told Insider that Grande had reunited with the "Thank U, Next" team to work on her new album. "The 'Thank U, Next' crew did get back together over quarantine," she told the outlet. "I think she has to tell you more about [the album] herself, but I can tell you she's made, yet again, another evolution."