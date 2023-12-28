This year might have belonged to Taylor Swift, but we’re calling it now — 2024 is set to be the year of Ariana Grande. Not only will the singer be starring in the big screen adaptation of the musical Wicked as Glinda, but it now appears that she’ll also be dropping a brand new album, which fans have already dubbed AG7.

The singer released her last album, Positions, in 2020.

A Coded Carousel

Although Grande hasn’t exactly come right out and said it, her latest Instagram post all but confirms that a new album is on the way.

The first image in the carousel features a series of polaroids strewn across the floor. The second image shows what appears to be an album cover — it features a blurry photo of her lips.

Next to it, the singer has written, “See you next year,” in red lipstick (her own brand, R.E.M., of course) on a piece of paper. The carousel also includes several snaps from inside the recording studio.

Ariana Grande NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The post also features two videos — one shows her mother, Joan, dancing to muted music. In the other, Grande is shown lying on a sofa under a blanket laughing hysterically.

“Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this almost the last day of this album?” Grande is asked in the clip.

“I’m so tired and so happy and grateful,” she responds. “I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like, the idea of moving is impossible.”

This post comes after a few weeks of hints from the singer. Earlier this month, she shared a series of photos from inside the recording studio, and last week, she was spotted on the set of what many guessed was a new music video.

Fans Are Losing It

Unsurprisingly, Grande’s friends and fans alike are over the moon. Her brother, Frankie, commented, “It’s official. 2024 is my favorite year of all time.” Joan wrote, “I love you so much ... I’m screaming.”

Ariana Grande in 2023. DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Other celebrities including Rachel Zegler, Evan Ross Katz, John Legend, and Vera Wang also took to the comments section to express their excitement.

One fan put how we’re all feeling into words: “We (as in the universe) are screaming so loud,” they wrote.

A Busy 2024

Not only will Grande seemingly be dropping an album next year, but she’ll also be appearing on the big screen in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Earlier this year, she got a hand tattoo to commemorate the role.

Joining her in Wicked is her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who portrays Boq. Their relationship began this year, shortly after her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

With a new film role, a new album, and a new relationship, Grande has certainly had a busy year.