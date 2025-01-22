And just like that, New York City became... Wicked. In a Wicked commentary bonus feature that comes with the film’s at-home release, Ariana Grande revealed that Sex and the City alum David Eigenberg makes a secret uncredited cameo.

According to Grande, Eigenberg, who plays Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) love interest Steve Brady on SATC and its reboot And Just Like That..., voices the role of the Tamarin Monkey in Wicked.

“So that I guess is Steve from Sex and the City,” Grande explained. “He makes a cameo. He has one line, and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey.”

She then went on to do what she does best, impressions, by impersonating Eigenberg’s gravelly voice as Steve. “It’s the craziest thing in the world. You were great on 20 seasons of Sex and the City,” she added.

Where Is Steve In Wicked?

Eigenberg appears in the scene where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) follows Oz University’s goat professor, Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage), to a secret hideaway after he experiences anti-animal discrimination in the classroom. It turns out that he’s assembling his fellow animal intellectuals to address concerns regarding the increasing hostility and mistreatment of animals in Oz.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Therefore, Eigenberg’s one line as the Tamarin Monkey is full of panic and despair. “A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case,” his character exclaims.

Wicked & SATC’s History

As Grande indicated while gushing about Eigenberg, the Wicked star is a fan of SATC. When Evan Ross Katz interviewed her in July 2024, she was rewatching the show and expressed her thoughts on Miranda, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

“I love Miranda,” she said. “I think pieces of them exist within all of us, in certain ways. I think Miranda's brilliant and such a lovely friend and good communicator, but I don't think I actually am a Miranda. I swim in the waters of Carrie and Charlotte.”

It turns out that some of the SATC cast are also fans of Wicked. Both Parker and Nixon attended the opening night of the original Broadway musical back in 2003, just months before the HBO series concluded in 2004. Perhaps another SATC alum will appear in the sequel Wicked: For Good.