Ariana Grande Reacts To "Graphic" ‘Wicked’ Fan Art

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are especially close, as evidenced by their Wicked press tour, during which they sobbed their way around the world and held each other’s fingers in support. However, some fans have taken it to the next level, shipping not only their characters Glinda and Elphaba as a couple but also the actors themselves.

In her new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Grande joked about her relationship with Erivo, saying that “people think we’re secretly married.” She then commented on fan art and fanfiction from those who ship Glinda and Elphaba, referring to it all as “the Gelphie stuff,” and expressed dismay at how far some have gone with their devotion.

“I wish I could unsee some things,” she quipped. “I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know it would be on this scale or this graphic.”

Ariana Is Still A Gelphie Shipper

Despite the explicit fan art, Grande doesn’t seem surprised by the Gelphie love. In fact, she might ship them herself. During a Gay Times interview in November, she speculated that Glinda could be “in the closet” while she and Erivo spoke about their characters, adding that they welcome all Gelphie shippers.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have,” Erivo said. “I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande added, “So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time. It is just a true love and I think that transcends sexuality. It’s just a deep safety within each other.”

When E! posted Grande’s comment about Glinda’s sexuality on Instagram, Broadway’s OG Glinda and Grande’s close friend Kristin Chenoweth agreed with her, commenting, “I thought so too way back when...” Given how the sequel includes new songs and material, perhaps Wicked: For Good will expand on that speculation.