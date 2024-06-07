Ariana Grande just dropped her star-studded “The Boy Is Mine” visuals. Directed by Christian Breslaur (who also worked on “We Can’t Be Friends” and “Yes, And?”) the music video sees Grande morph into Catwoman and attempt to seduce Gossip Girl star, Penn Badgley.

Released on June 7, the six-minute video sees Badgley take on the role of the fictional Mayor, Max Starling, who releases feral cats into the streets of a New York-esque city to deal with a rat infestation.

Meanwhile, Grande’s character creates a “love potion” designed to make the mayor fall for her. Dressed in her Catwoman disguise, she attempts to give Badgley’s character the pink concoction. However, it’s later established he never needed it in the first place, as the mayor is already in love with her.

Following the video’s debut, many fans compared Grande’s role to Badgley’s You character, Joe Goldberg. “Did Ariana Grande just out Joe Goldberg THE Joe Goldberg himself?” one fan joked on X (formerly Twitter).

Badgley isn’t the only familiar face featured in “The Boy Is Mine” visual. Brandy and Monica, who released the song of the same name in 1998, also appear in the music video, starring as news anchors reporting on the city’s rat infestation.

Penn Badgley and Ariana Grande in “The Boy Is Mine” video.

On May 27, the singer treated fans to a first look at “The Boy Is Mine” music video on Instagram, and later teased Badgley’s role in the visual on TikTok, with a video of the You star dancing along to the track

The song, which is a reimagined version of Brandy and Monica’s original track, serves as the third single from Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in March, the singer revealed that she “always” had a desire to rework the 1998 hit. “In a way, I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem,” Grande said. “This is an elevated version of that.”