Ashley Tisdale French isn’t letting any drama get in the way of a momentous occasion. On Jan. 20, the actor-singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of her breakout film, High School Musical, which premiered on the Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006, by honoring her character, Sharpay Evans, in the most special way.

Taking to Instagram, French posted a video of her trying out her vintage costumes from the first film. “You can take the girl out of East High ... but you can't take the Sharpay out of the girl,” she wrote over the video.

Strutting down the hallway of what appears to be her storage unit, French showed off the iconic blue ballroom dress that she wore to perform “Bop to the Top,” the sequined pink get-up she donned in her audition scene with “What I’ve Been Looking For,” and one of Sharpay’s signature pink queen bee uniforms. She captioned the post, “20 years and two babies later, I'm still squeezing into these.”

Earlier in the day, French commemorated the 20th anniversary with an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos from the movie, including behind-the-scenes snapshots with co-stars Zac Efron, who played Sharpay’s crush and East High heartthrob Troy Bolton, and Lucas Grabeel, who played her twin brother, Ryan.

“20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild. It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!”

A High School Musical Reunion

Later that evening, French reunited with two of her High School Musical co-stars, Grabeel and Monique Coleman, for a special 20th anniversary party at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. “Reunited,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story, showing the trio posing in front of an East High basketball court.

She also brought a very special guest, her 4-year-old daughter Jupiter, who dressed in a pink tutu that Sharpay would be proud of and posed in Sharpay’s iconic golf cart from the first sequel. “Not Jupiter upstaging me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Perhaps in another 20 years, Jupiter will be following in her mom’s footsteps to play Sharpay in the first High School Musical remake.