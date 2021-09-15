Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun’s Relationship Timeline Will Fuel Your Emo Heart

He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious? Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s relationship has played out like a classic punk-rock fairytale, not unlike her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi” (except in this instance, they’re both punks, and no one did ballet). It’s not known exactly when the artists first started dating, but they’ve been together musically since December 2020, when Lavigne confirmed she was working on a new album with several punk-rock producers, including Mod Sun. The next month, they released a duet, and somewhere along the way, they found love.

Lately, the singer-songwriters have been making their love evident to the world, sharing kissing photos and candid snapshots on Instagram. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the MTV VMAs. Lavigne and Mod Sun’s relationship timeline proves their punk-rock fantasy has been a total whirlwind, and there’s only more musical collaborations to come.

January 2021: Avril & Mod Sun Collab

Before they were a couple, they were collaborators. In December, Lavigne confirmed that she was working on new music with Mod Sun, Travis Barker, and Machine Gun Kelly, among other new producers. The following month, she lent her talents to Mod Sun’s upcoming album Internet Killed the Rockstar. Lavigne duetted with Mod Sun on “Flames,” which was co-written by the duo and released on Jan. 8, 2021. “Flames” quickly became his most-streamed song on Spotify, showing that they made magic even before becoming an item.

February 2021: Dating Rumors Swirl

Lavigne and Mod Sun (born Derek Ryan Smith) first sparked dating rumors when they were seen having dinner together in West Hollywood on Feb. 5, 2021. Outlets like Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight started reporting they were an official item. What raised even more eyebrows is that a TMZ producer noticed that Mod Sun had Lavigne’s name tattooed across the back of his neck, with the “A” designed in an anarchy font style. And according to the outlet, the ink was 100% real, with their source saying Mod Sun would “never” get a temporary tattoo.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at BOA on Feb. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple initially kept quiet about the rumors, but on the same day, Mod Sun explained that they first met through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly. “We linked up through just talking about music,” he told Metro. “She’s such a music lover, she keeps her ear to what’s happening now, and she caught wind of my music through my brother Machine Gun Kelly.” They started working together in the studio quickly after connecting. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f*cking Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on’,” he explained.

March 2021: Thy Go On A Double Date With Megan Fox & MGK

While they still hadn’t confirmed that they were dating, Lavigne and Mod Sun’s dinner with Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox said it all. In March, the foursome returned to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, where the “Flames” collaborators were first seen together, for what looked to be a double date.

April 2021: They Go Instagram Official

On April 16, Lavigne and Mod Sun posted photos to promote the acoustic version of their duet “Flames,” in which they just happened to be holding hands. Considering how the couple stayed silent on the romance rumors beforehand, it’s safe to say this was their way of going Instagram official.

If their joint Instagram posts didn’t confirm their relationship, then an interview promoting the song surely did. In an April interview with PEOPLE, Lavigne gushed about her duet partner, saying they had an “immediate connection in the studio,” and promised that more collabs were on the horizon. “He’s an incredible artist and producer,” she said. “This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames.’”

June 2021: Mod Sun Learns His Place

After going Instagram-official, the couple refrained from getting too lovey-dovey on social media, but Mod Sun’s few posts about Lavigne give fans a sweet and at-times hilarious look into their relationship. On June 29, the singer reposted a paparazzi photo of them walking through a parking lot. “Always carry her purse for her,” he captioned the post.

September 2021: Their Red Carpet Debut

On Sept. 12, Lavigne and Mod Sun finally made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where the “Sk8er Boi” singer presented the Video for Good trophy to noted Lavigne fan Billie Eilish. The couple not only posed on the red carpet, but locked lips and held hands for the cameras, making it clear how happy they were together. Mod Sun even shared some red carpet snapshots on his Instagram, proudly showing off their punk-rock looks. “Everything is a dream when I’m with her,” he captioned the post.