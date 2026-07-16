He was a “Sk8er Boi,” but she didn’t say “see you later, boy” — she married him instead. Avril Lavigne reportedly performed her iconic 2002 hit at Taylor Swift’s wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce, which took place on July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden with over 1,000 guests in attendance.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee revealed this information on his ESPN talk show, but then realized that he may not have been allowed to spill the beans. “I guess me saying Avril Lavigne played ‘Skr8 Boi’ was the first time that it came out,” he said. “But she was awesome.”

Lavigne and Swift have a long history of supporting each other, dating back to 2014, when the pop-punk singer joined Swift onstage during her 1989 World Tour to perform “Complicated.” Swift later sent flowers to congratulate Lavigne on her 2022 album, Love Sux. “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you,” the note read, with Swift signing off, “Your forever fan, Taylor.”

“I mean, she's amazing,” Lavigne told People about the gesture. “That meant so much to me. She's an incredible artist and songwriter, she's such a sweet person and has accomplished so much. From one woman in the music industry to another showing that support ... it means a lot. It totally made my day.”

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McAfee also revealed that Swift’s friend Ice Spice performed at the wedding, before admitting that he didn’t know every song she sang but conceding that the rapper “had a lot of energy up there.”

However, he did give some insight into how the evening’s entertainment unfolded, which reportedly also included performances by Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Tim McGraw. “To be clear, those musicians … really cool,” he said. “Like, one would just call out the other and then they would come up and they would just do their sh*t.”

He went on to call the couple’s wedding “the most spectacular evening I have ever been a part of,” and hoped to talk about it more. “I cannot wait to chit-chat about that throughout the day,” he said. “I’m sure there was something that I agreed to not talk about, but from the things that I’ve been reading about, other people [are] talking about it... There were no phones in there. There is no notes section, no writing or anything, so it’s literally all just memory.”