Taylor Swift’s Wedding Party Broke Tradition In A Meaningful Way

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, new details about their wedding party have emerged — and they’re befitting of the singer’s dreamiest love songs.

While fans spent months speculating about who would flank the bride and groom at the altar, Swift’s representative told People that the couple opted out of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. They did each have a special person, though. Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man.

It’s a fitting choice for the pair, who have both been open about their close relationships with their only siblings. Kelce, of course, hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother, and while they’ve played against each other on the field, they’re best friends above all.

Swift has referenced Austin several times in song, like in the achingly sweet “The Best Day,” where she sings: “God smiles on my little brother. Inside and out, he’s better than I am.” (Go ahead and rewatch the Eras Tour doc if you’d like to see his reaction to that wallop of a lyric.) More recently, Austin got a cheeky nod in “Opalite,” where Swift shares his brotherly take on her relationship history: “I had a bad habit of missing lovers past. My brother used to call it eating out of the trash.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Austin doesn’t only weigh in on Swift’s love life — he’s also played a role in some of the biggest moments of her career, too. As Swift shared on New Heights last August, Austin works with the musician and, together with matriarch (and head Swiftie) Andrea Swift, went to Shamrock Capital to help his sister get her master recordings back.

“They told them the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times we had gotten plans together and figured out something we thought was gonna work, and it didn’t at the last minute,” Swift recalled of their mission to buy her music, which was ultimately successful.

Swift also got to give Austin his flowers in June during her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life. But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother,” she said before continuing, “to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville, so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.”

Swift said her family “uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City.” She added, “Even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me.”