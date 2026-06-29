Music’s biggest night is almost upon us — no, not the Grammys or the Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, it’s not even an event that you can watch (and rightfully so). Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce is shaping up to be a more prestigious and star-studded event than the Met Gala, at least if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to Page Six, Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to take the stage at the couple’s wedding reception, which is rumored to take place over the Fourth of July weekend at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. Rolling Stone also confirmed the Fleetwood Mac alum’s attendance, and said she “might” end up performing too.

Swift has a long history with Nicks. The two performed together at the 2009 Grammy Awards and have only become closer over the years. In 2024, Swift referenced the legend in her song “Clara Bow,” and, in return, Nicks wrote a sentimental poem for the album, The Tortured Poets Department.

That same year, Nicks praised her friend’s relationship with Kelce, even foreshadowing their engagement. “I think she has a good man,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that.”

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McGraw would also be one of the most meaningful options for Swift’s wedding, considering that she named her first-ever single after the country singer. After releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006, McGraw and his wife Faith Hill took Swift under their wing, letting her open for them on their 2007 joint tour and reuniting to perform together over the years, most recently as special guests on Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Kelce basically confirmed that his wedding to Swift would turn into a concert on his New Heights podcast in September, when Jimmy Fallon asked if the couple were planning to have a DJ or band at the reception. “I think we're live music kind of people, you know?” he said. And given how many people Swift has collaborated or performed with, who knows who else may end up taking the stage?

In true Swiftian fashion, she might have left an Easter egg when she attended a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, rocking a custom T-shirt (made by her friend Alana Haim) that read “Stevie Knicks.” Sure, it may not have intentionally hinted at her own wedding, but if rumors are true, she somehow did it anyway. And when it comes to McGraw, well... her entire career may have just been leading to this moment.