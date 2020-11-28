One Bachelor family had a "rough" Thanksgiving. Arie Luyendyk Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before the holiday and had to quarantine away from his wife, Lauren Burnham, and their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi. He described the experience on Instagram, per People, before testing negative on Nov. 27 and being able to rejoin the family.

"Many of you have been wondering why we haven't done Bachelor Brunch, why we've been so absent on social media and why I'm sitting like 25 feet away from the girls," Luyendyk said in a Nov. 26 Instagram story, per People. "It's 'cause I actually tested positive for COVID. ... It's been rough. I gotta say, it's not been easy being separated."

The former Bachelor got some good news the next day, however, sharing an Instagram story showing a new lab report with negative coronavirus test results. "Lauren is still scared to hug me though," he joked, adding a tears of joy emoji. On Nov. 28, he posted that his quarantine was over and he was "so happy to be back in with [his] girls." He also shared videos from a family walk around their neighborhood.

The trio seemed to have taken plenty of precautions, which included Luyendyk isolating "on the other side of the house," and his "really sweet" wife sliding food outside the door for him. He kept his distance on Thanksgiving day, too. Luyendyk shared a video of Burnham and Alessi sitting on the opposite end of a long patio table during their meal, per People. On Nov. 27, he also posted a video of himself trying to give Alessi a kiss from the other side of a glass window.

For her part, Burnham previously wrote on Instagram that she was "thankful for family," sharing a photo of herself with her daughter on Nov. 26. "[Arie] would be in this pic too, but he has covid so kisses & pics through windows only for now. lol," she added.

This year hasn't been an easy one for them overall. The couple, who wed in January 2019, announced in May that Burnham suffered a miscarriage after learning she was pregnant with their second child. "It's been a roller-coaster of emotions," Luyendyk said of their loss in a June YouTube video. "Going from scared at first a little bit, because it was so soon, then happy, then just worried for weeks on end and then obviously today was the bad news. It's something you can never really prepare for."

With any luck, Luyendyk's COVID-19 recovery will be just the start of happier and healthier days ahead.