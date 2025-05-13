It’s been nearly two years since the last chaotic outing to Bachelor in Paradise — so if you can’t wait for Season 10 (and all those juicy spoilers), you’re not alone.

Fortunately, there’s already been a big leak about Bachelor in Paradise 2025 well before its July 7 premiere date.

A Surprising BiP Cast Spoiler

On May 10, a video of several Bachelor in Paradise cast members filming in Costa Rica appeared on Reddit. (According to the user who shared it, the Facebook page that originally uploaded the clip was removed.)

In the footage, several familiar faces (more on who below) walk up to a live music and dance performance. An SUV pulls up and out steps Golden Bachelorette fan-favorite Gary Levingston, who joins in with his smooth moves. You’ll remember that Gary was announced as one of the first Paradise invitees at Grant Ellis’ After the Final Rose special, where he promised there’d be “a lot of dancing in the sand.” The man keeps his word!

While Gary was an early cast announcement, several of the stars in the leaked video were surprises. Fortunately, @bachelornation.scoop did the detective work to compile a reported list of yet-to-be-revealed contestants: Dale Moss, Jeremy Simon, Spencer Conley, Andrew Spencer, Bailey Taylor Brown, Kat Izzo, Parisa Shifteh, Alexe Godin, Jessica Edwards, and Jill Chin.

While it’s tricky to make out everyone in the video, fans worked together to identify who else might be filming. Reality Steve speculated that Kathy Swarts, Keith Gordon, and Jack Lencioni of the Golden bunch could also be spotted.

And of course, this lineup joins previously announced alums Zoe McGrady, Leslie Fhima, Hakeem Moulton, and Jonathon Johnson.

Bachelor Nation History

As you can see, there’s a lot of Bachelor/ette lore in this leaked cast. For starters, several of them have already looked for love on Paradise before. Kat actually got engaged in Season 9, but announced her breakup with John Henry Spurlock shortly after their season aired.

Another notable name is Dale, who got engaged to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette in 2020 — they even left the show early. However, they ultimately parted ways the following year.

Fortunately, the Season 10 contestants have a new source of support in Hannah Brown, who will be bringing her experience — and good vibes — to the all-new Paradise champagne lounge.

“People need help setting up a magical moment with the person that they’re falling in love with? I’m your girl,” she recently told Us Weekly. “If you need some advice on how to express your interest in someone, come to me.”