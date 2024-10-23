While Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran didn’t find love together on The Bachelor, they partnered up to deliver a show-stopping performance on Dancing with the Stars.

During the show’s Disney Night episode on Oct. 22, the Bachelor Nation stars performed a team dance alongside Chandler Kinney and Ilona Maher to the Goofy Movie track “I 2 I.” Graziadei gave Tran a lift during their DWTS routine, which received rapturous applause from the studio audience.

While rehearing for the Disney-themed dance, Tran joked about her and Graziadei’s Bachelor history. “Looking back last year being on Joey’s Bachelor season, I [did] not think that we'd both be dancing together right now,” she said through laughter. “Joey may not have given me a rose, but he's giving me a lift at this point in the competition.”

Tran was a contestant on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor in early 2024, and finished in fifth place behind the eventual Season 28 winner, Kelsey Anderson. Tran was later announced as The Bachelorette Season 21 lead, becoming the first Asian American Bachelorette in the franchise’s history.

Tran’s season concluded on Sept. 3 with her getting engaged to her final choice, Devin Strader. However, during the live After the Final Rose special, she revealed that he’d broken up with her.

Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran on DWTS. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Shortly after the Bachelorette Season 21 finale aired, both Tran and Graziadei were confirmed to be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the DWTS premiere, Graziadei said “it’s amazing” to be competing against his former Bachelor love interest. “I'm just going to support Jenn,” he said. “I know a lot of things have come from all this, and I think she's just really excited for her next opportunity, and I'm going to support her fully.”

Tran also discussed competing against Graziadei during a recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast. When host Nick Viall noted that DWTS Season 33 marks the first time a former Bachelor and Bachelorette have competed against each other, Tran made clear she wouldn’t be going easy on her former co-star. “I’m competitive,” she said. “But good clean fun competitive.”

Jenn’s DWTS Chemistry

While Bachelor fans were delighted by Tran and Graziadei’s ballroom routine, DWTS judges Julianne and Derek Hough think the former Bachelorrete has a spark with someone else — her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber.

Following Tran and Farber’s rumba to The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss the Girl” duringhe Oct. 22 episode, judge Julianne praised the duo’s “chemistry,” before her brother Derek joked, “Is it weird for me to say that I ship this?”