Bachelor Contestant Serena P.'s Parents Are Actual Relationship Goals

Matt James' hometowns are about to introduce Bachelor Nation's newest favorite couple: Serena P.'s parents, Bill and Rasna Pitt. By the looks of Rasna's Instagram, they're the literal dream team, so it's no wonder Serena has such high standards for love.

In September, the pair celebrated 25 years of marriage. "9125 days, 219,000 hours, 100 million minutes, 2 loved children. So much love♥️," Rasna wrote on Instagram under a gallery of their passionate wedding photos. "Happy 25th anniversary to my one & only." On their 24th anniversary in 2019, she captioned a photo of them laughing, "24 years of marriage and inside jokes with this amazing man."

Both of Serena's parents and her sister, Talia, have been incredibly supportive of her Bachelor journey. On Feb. 21, Rasna shared a collage of their family and friends who have virtually rallied around her throughout the season, all of them wearing matching #TeamSerena shirts. "Although we have not been able to be together, we have definitely felt the love & support from friends & family," she wrote. "They say it takes a village and ours is pretty amazing." In another post, she revealed that Serena wore Talia's prom dress on The Bachelor, writing, "Sisterhood of the travelling dress!"

When Rasna's not proudly showing off her family, she posts her meals, workouts, and encourages self-love. Recently, she shared her cameo in a body-positive Knixwear campaign for women over 50. "We are sexy, confident, and fierce!" she wrote on Facebook. "It is a privilege to be a part of such an empowering campaign." On National Bikini Day, she posed in a two-piece alongside her daughters. "Don’t let your age define what you wear. Don’t let the number on your scale choose what you wear," she wrote. "Wear what YOU want and what makes you feel good!"

Serena is clearly close with her mom and will probably be elated to see her after being quarantined at Nemacolin Resort. "Thanks for being everything I could want in a mom and more!" she wrote in a Mother's Day Instagram. "I love and appreciate you so much."

Compared to the women of his family, Serena's dad, Bill, is a bit quieter on social media, but he did let Facebook know how he felt about his daughter joining a dating show. "As her Dad I couldn’t stop her so I might as well support her!" he wrote.

It's sure to be quite the family reunion.