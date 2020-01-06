What To Remember About Victoria P. From Bachelor In Paradise

After splitting with Bachelorette Hannah B., Peter Weber welcomed another southern pageant queen into his life on his season of The Bachelor: former Miss Louisiana Victoria Paul. She was one of two Victorias on The Bachelor during his season, and though she was an early frontrunner, she left during Week 6 after Peter admitted he didn’t see her becoming his wife. She’d also gotten wrapped up in drama with co-star Alayah Benavidez, whom she’d competed against in pageants before joining the ABC series.

“When Peter said he didn’t see me as his wife, I was shattered,” Victoria told the site Bachelor Nation. “I’d been rejected, and rejection for me at the time [equaled] not being good enough. The feeling I felt before my one-on-one was reinforced and I found myself in the place after the show I’d been in.”

Following her time on the show, Victoria credited her fellow castmates — namely Natasha Parker, Sydney Hightower, and Victoria Fuller — with helping her move on from the breakup. “I didn’t find love with Peter, but I found it in the women of this franchise (so grateful!) and I love myself for the first time,” Victoria said.

Heading into The Bachelor, Victoria's ABC bio said she signed up for the show because she "has never given herself a fair shot at finding love." She'd had one serious, two-year relationship, which ended after she discovered her boyfriend had cheated on her. She wanted to find a supportive life partner — something that she learned the hard way was important.

Victoria now lives in Nashville, and will return for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Here’s everything else to remember about her ahead of the show.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria's Job

According to her LinkedIn, Victoria is a licensed practical nurse with four years of dermatologic expertise at “one of the top-rated private practice dermatology offices in Louisiana.” Her specialties include product and procedure expertise and sales, skin cancer, various skin conditions, auto-immune disorders, marketing development and management, marketing analysis, and public speaking. Victoria also has two years of experience in emergency medicine.

Victoria’s Family

Per ABC, Victoria lost her dad at a young age, and both her mom and sister struggled with substance misuse, forcing her to grow up fast. According to her Miss Louisiana bio, Victoria at one point lived in a homeless shelter. That upbringing now inspires her volunteer work with kids: she wants to encourage and motivate them to never underestimate themselves and to strive for the best.

As of 2020, Victoria’s mom and sister had been sober for three years and she was still incredibly close with both of them — especially her younger sister, Lauren. Victoria also has two dogs: a goldendoodle named Aussie and an Australian shepherd named Doodle.

Victoria's Instagram

On National Sibling Day, Victoria shared a reel of throwback photos and one video from her childhood on Instagram. "Happy #NationalSiblingDay, Lauren Elizabeth!" she captioned the post. "I taught you how to ride a bike, write your name, and how to stand up for yourself. You taught me how to share, how to stand up for others, and what it means to truly love selflessly. We learned to overcome obstacles + fight dragons, together. We didn't just believe in magic, we created it. Thank you for always believing in me and for allowing me to share our story with the world. I love you."

On Nov. 24, Victoria also shared a short video clip of she and Lauren hugging. "The most valuable things in life aren't actually things, but are the people we love," she wrote. "Lauren Elizabeth, I taught you how to tie your shoes but you've taught me how to selflessly love without limits. I'm so stinkin' proud to be your big sister."

Victoria spent most of her life raising herself and her sister, and now that they're both in good places, it's time for Victoria to let someone else in — a life partner who is as supportive to her as she has always been to others. Peter may not have been that man, but BiP will certainly give her another shot at finding love.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).