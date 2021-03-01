Taylor Nolan Compared Her Bachelor Scandal To Chris Harrison's In A Since-Deleted Apology Video

After calling out Bachelor host Chris Harrison for "his honest and passionate defense of racism" in the controversial Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay that led him to step away from the franchise, Taylor Nolan was called out online for her own history of insensitive tweets. On Feb. 28, the Bachelor alum posted a since-deleted 30-minute video followed by a note on her Instagram page in which she apologized for her past actions. “My tweets from 10 years ago are sh*tty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful,” Nolan captioned the video, referencing her near decade-old posts, which mock Asian, Jewish, and Indian cultures and contain homophobic, fatphobic, and ableist language.

“I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today. They are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through 10 years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video," continued the 27-year-old mental health counselor. "I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong — I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last 10 years, and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

Addressing her "fellow BIPOC community" and "other folks" offended by the posts, she wrote, "I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I’m sorry I didn’t always stand with you. I’m sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I’m sorry I wasn’t better then, but I am here now and will always be."

Clarifying that her views have shifted since she posted the original tweets, Nolan asked her fans to recognize her growth. “Consider giving me an inkling of grace that we’re often so quick to give people like Chris after just an apology, without seeing any of the work being done," she said, noting her perceived difference between herself and Harrison. "I’ve been doing the work.”

In the following note, Nolan explained that she deleted the video a few hours after posting it because she felt it "wasn't concise" due to her hastily uploading it. "At the time of the video I had only seen the tweets towards BIPOC communities but obviously have hurt many outside of that. Close to every marginalized group, honestly," she wrote. "This is nuanced and there is a lot to unpack."

Alleging that an "'anti-woke' Bachelor Reddit" page publicized her past tweets, Nolan continued:

"These are people who surfaced the tweets in [an] attempt to invalidate and distract from the work being done. They've been harassing me and trolling me, and I didn't want to give them that, so I felt hesitant to apologizing and making them feel like they're right. I didn't want to distract from the actual work around racial justice [in the] Bachelor franchise that I'm doing and so many others are doing."

She then turned her apology directly to the communities affected by the insensitive posts, noting that they have "every right" to feel "shocked and disappointed" in her actions. "I know I've hurt every group out there, from LGBTQ to disabled community, to Black, to Asian people, the list goes on," she added. "None of the things I said were okay. Period. I hated myself and fully absorbed those harmful messages we have all grown up with in this culture, and that's where those came from."

Concluding the post, Nolan urged that she stands against the "harmful perspectives" present in her old tweets and said she "will always be open" to supporting the communities affected, stating that she will "show that work along the way."

Nolan first appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor, competing to be with Nick Viall. She returned to the franchise on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, won, and ended up getting engaged to Derek Peth, though they split in June 2018.

Per Us Magazine, when former NFL player Emmanuel Acho was announced on Feb 27 as Harrison's replacement to host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Nolan took to Instagram to write: "Can I get an Amen?"