After the Ferguson twins made several outings on Bachelor Nation shows, they ultimately found love — but no, they didn't meet their beaus on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, or on any of the Bachelor in Paradise seasons that they appeared on, or even on their spinoff The Twins: Happily Ever After? Instead, Haley and Emily Ferguson turned to the ice rink for love.

In 2019, Haley went to Paradise by herself because Emily was already coupled up with Vegas Golden Knights' player William Karlsson. Then, after leaving her third Bachelor in Paradise stint, Haley went home to find a hockey player of her own: Oula Palve.

In addition to both of the twins’ partners sharing the same profession, the respective couples actually met in a similar way, too. Earlier this year, Haley and Emily told Click Bait with Bachelor Nation that both relationships started online.

“I met my fiancé on Instagram,” Emily said. “I just sent him a DM. He got traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and we’ve never had any professional sports team in Las Vegas. I knew nothing about hockey and just thought it was a cool sport. It’s just such a weird story, I think it’s so weird that you can meet someone on social media by sending them a DM and now I’m marrying him.”

After meeting up in person, Emily added that they were “inseparable ever since.” This year, Emily and William got married — and on Nov. 14, announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson,” Emily wrote on Instagram.

Emily even helped seek out a potential partner for Haley, too. “I started creeping on all of Will’s hockey friends,” she said. “And through the long list of me stalking people, I found Oula. We thought he was really cute but we weren’t sure if he spoke any English because he’s from Finland and all his captions were in Finnish. But she sent him a message and hoped for the best and the rest is history.”

Haley and Oula got married this year, too — even though, at first, she “didn’t want a hockey player” at all.

“I wanted a businessman or someone not as much in the spotlight … it’s not what I ever imagined my life would be, but he’s worth it for me,” she said. “When my sister was sending guys over Instagram to DM, I never thought anything would actually come of it. I just thought it would be for fun!”