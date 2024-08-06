After last week’s cliffhanger, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season saw her make a decision about her ex, Matt Rossi, who flew to Auckland to win her back. While the hopeful suitor didn’t receive a warm welcome from the rest of Jenn’s men during the Aug. 5 episode, it was a clarifying conversation with Jenn that made him realize it was best to bow out. “The journey that she’s been on has changed her, and I have to respect that,” he said in a confessional.

But while that drama was over quickly into the episode, there were still several twists ahead — including a surprising self-elimination. Here’s a recap of Jenn’s Week 5, including why Austin left The Bachelorette early.

Jenn & Jonathon Get Serious

The delayed rose ceremony from last week finally commenced, with both Thomas Nguyen and John Mitchell going home.

The next day, Jenn and Jonathon Johnson took a helicopter ride for their first one-on-one date, followed by a soak in the hot tub. They both acknowledged that they have a fun and chemistry-filled connection, but had to get deeper emotionally.

Later, during dinner, they did just that. Both Jenn and Jonathon opened up about past, volatile relationships. They also resonated with each other’s childhood experiences, with each feeling like they had to forego vulnerability to be strong for their families.

Disney/John Fleenor

“She happens to be on the same ladder that I’m on, and she just helped me get to the next step. And it felt amazing,” Jonathon said in a confessional as the pair kissed in a rain moment straight out of a romantic comedy.

A Group Date Went Wrong

The next day involved a farm-themed group date, where Jenn’s men spent time shoveling manure and tending to sheep. Devin Strader pulled Jenn to the side, much to the chagrin of the rest of the guys — including Austin Ott, who brought his concerns to Jenn later on.

“You have some amazing guys here that are ready to give you absolutely everything that you deserve,” he said. “And with the way that things have gone for me in this journey, I don’t think that I can do that.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

His self-elimination rattled Jenn, who wondered if the remaining men might be feeling the same way. However, they assured her that they were committed.

Jenn & Grant Strengthened Their Bond

Her faith restored, Jenn’s next one-on-one date was with Grant Ellis. The pair rode horses at the beach before drying off for dinner, where they strengthened their connection.

Here, Jenn and Grant opened up about their challenging relationships with their fathers. Jenn also shared that in her past relationship, her ex tried to gaslight her about racism and sexism.

Disney/John Fleenor

“You need somebody that’s on your same wavelength, and that can encourage you and pour into you,” Grant said. “I see that, so I’m in your corner.”

Jenn said the heavy conversation brought the pair closer and helped her feel more accepted.

About That Cocktail Party Curveball...

Before the Week 5 rose ceremony, Jenn thanked the men for supporting her through the intense week. “The other night, when you guys accepted me at my most vulnerable and my most emotional with open arms, it meant so much to me,” she said. “It’s really opened my eyes to what a true relationship means to me. And it’s transformed the way I look at this journey.”

The Season 21 lead then announced a schedule change. “I know that I’m exactly where I need to be, I know exactly what I’m looking for. And so, because of that, I don’t feel it’s fair to have a cocktail party tonight,” she said.

This meant that Jenn’s men didn’t get any extra time with her before the rose ceremony — similar to when Joey Graziadei canceled the Bachelor rose ceremony where Jenn herself was sent home.

Jenn on Joey's season of The Bachelor Disney/Jan Thijs

Dylan Buckor was eliminated at the ceremony, and called his exit “disappointing” in the car ride home. “I thought there was more to me and Jenn, but I’m just not her person,” he said.