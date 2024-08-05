Ever since Jonathon Johnson rolled onto Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season wearing a hospital gown and face bandages, he proved he’d be one to watch. The self-described “medium” king quickly caught Jenn’s attention, and he’s held it in the weeks that followed, like when he won Mr. Love Down Under for his striptease performance as Jonny Fire Cheeks.

But beyond their obvious chemistry, what are the couple’s long-term odds? Here are all the clues and reports about whether Jenn and Jonathon are together after The Bachelorette. Spoilers ahead!

Jenn’s Already Planning Their Future

In an Aug. 1 appearance on The Viall Files, Jenn played a game where she imagined what engaged life would look like with several different suitors. Here, she described quite the vivid future with Jonathon. “We’d be living in San Diego — I love San Diego,” she said. “We’d be playing lacrosse on the weekend, bringing the kids out, teaching them lacrosse.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa — not only do Jenn and Jonathon both play lacrosse, which is adorable, but Jenn is already planning to pass down that shared interest to their hypothetical children? Granted, this is purely a fun exercise in make-believe. But as Bachelor alum Nick Viall pointed out, she also imagined futures with Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Spencer Conley as part of the game, yet only mentioned children with Jonathon. (The name of one of said children, Jenn added, would be Jonathon Jr., or JJ for short.)

Disney/John Fleenor

During the same podcast appearance, Jenn described Jonathon as the most empathetic man of her season. That’s certainly an important quality when you’re planning a long-term future with someone.

Spoilers May Reveal Jonathon’s Fate

According to Reality Steve, there’s reason to root for Jonathon. He reportedly makes it to Hometowns and Fantasy Suites. However, he’s said to be eliminated during the show’s penultimate week.

Disney/John Fleenor

But that doesn’t mean Jonathon’s Bachelor Nation journey stops here. Not only would anyone eliminated from Jenn’s season have the option of looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 (yes, it’s been renewed!), but there’s every possibility that Jonathon enters the running to become the next Bachelor.

The stats back it up. According to franchise analyst @bachelordata on Instagram, the majority of Bachelor leads were part of the final four men on their respective Bachelorette seasons. And there’s plenty of fan support, too. If you take a look at Jonathon’s Instagram comments, you’ll see several viewers voicing their hopes that if Jenn and Jonathon don’t end up together, Jonathon will go on his own journey for love.