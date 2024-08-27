Fantasy Suites have a way of bringing the “love” conversation to the forefront. For example, are you falling for them, falling in love with them, or already straight-up in love? During the Aug. 26 episode of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran’s season arrived at that pivotal milestone — and things got tense, leading to a cliffhanger with one of her strongest front-runners, Devin Strader.

So, what happens to Devin after Fantasy Suites? Here’s a recap of the pair’s week in Hawaii, and what reports say about their future together. Spoilers ahead!

Jenn & Devin’s Date Went Well

The big week began with Jenn and Devin’s helicopter date around several Hawaii vistas before the pair settled down on the beach. Devin stated that he was ready for a house and kids because a “normal family life” was something he didn’t have growing up.

He doubled down on his “I love you” from Hometowns, but Jenn explained that returning the sentiment was “scary” for her. “I want to, and I’m trying, and I want you to know I’m on the way there,” she said.

“Just know that I’ll be there waiting for you whenever you get there,” Devin said, adding that she was “worth the wait.”

ABC

Later, during dinner, Jenn opened up about her fear of “self sabotage,” regarding her feelings for Devin. “I’ve never had anything like this before, and it almost makes me want to run away from it, because it’s starting to feel very real,” she said.

The next morning, the pair was all smiles after their overnight date. “People say Devin looks like Pete Davidson,” Jenn told the camera. “But after last night, I’d say he’s better than Pete Davidson... in every way.”

Devin Was Worried

But while kissing each other goodbye, Devin said, “I love you,” and Jenn did not reciprocate. While he previously told her he’d “be there waiting” for her to be ready, he seemed to express doubts about that happening. “I don’t want to say ‘I love you’ to her, and her turn around and say it to someone else,” he said in a confessional. “If that happens, I would be crushed.”

But alas, that happened. Jenn told Marcus Shoberg she loved him during their date, and he didn’t reciprocate.

ABC

At the end of the episode, Devin was stressed. “You can only love somebody like that for so long without getting it back,” he said before airing his concerns to host Jesse Palmer.

He said he felt like was “withering” away. “Even though I would have never given her an ultimatum, I just needed to know that she loves me back.”

The episode culminated in Devin walking to Jenn’s room, stating in a confessional that he’d be “brutally honest” and that it was “probably the end” of his journey. But is it?

Spoilers Say...

The continuation of Jenn and Devin’s Fantasy Suites (which airs as part of Men Tell All on Aug. 27) will include some tears, according to a new teaser. In the sneak peek, Devin tells Jenn that he “risked everything” for her, while Jenn says she’s not sure she can be what he needs her to be.

But you may not want to count Devin out just yet. According to Reality Steve, Devin is not eliminated after Fantasy Suites. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster even shared a leaked photo showing Devin in a light suit ahead of the final rose ceremony, where he reportedly gets engaged to Jenn.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

So, while Jenn and Devin’s Fantasy Suites journey may be bumpy, it may end well. It’s similar to how Kelsey Anderson left a “we need to talk” note for Joey Graziadei during their Bachelor Fantasy Suites, only for the conversation to be about seeking reassurance (and, ultimately, finding it).