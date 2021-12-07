Though Bachelor Nation tuned into Michelle Young’s Men Tell All special to catch up with this season’s fallen suitors, they went home with a glimpse at another couple’s breakup, too — that of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who called off their engagement this November.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia said, when co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe brought up Tayshia’s missing engagement ring. “But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. And um, I’m not sure what the future holds.” Though Tayshia initially stuck around to chat with Rodney Mathews, she soon excused herself from the conversation and left the stage in tears.

Knowing the timing of Michelle’s Men Tell All special makes the moment even more heartbreaking. As Glamour reports, filming took place around Thanksgiving — so viewers are potentially seeing Tayshia within days of her breakup being officially announced on Nov. 22. A week earlier, the former Bachelorette had written “Trust the process...” on Twitter. She also gave Zac a shoutout on Instagram “for running with [her] every step of the way” during the New York City Marathon. All that is to say, Tayshia’s reaction on the Men Tell All special seems to be very raw, and the breakup super sudden.

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners/Getty Images

Tayshia soon returned to the stage, but it looks like viewers will need to wait a little longer for more insights.

More to come...