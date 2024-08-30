As Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale approaches, viewers have been speculating about whether she’ll choose Devin Strader or Marcus Shoberg. While the prevailing theory suggests that Jenn will propose to her final guy, other possibilities exist. For example, many fans suspect that Jenn is single after watching one of her recent TikToks.

In the video, Jenn first responded to criticism about sharing her insecurities on the show, and also called out claims that she isn’t positive representation for Asian American viewers.

“Isn’t representation the core of the fact that somebody can just f*cking be themselves? That somebody can just feel less alone in their emotions and their identity? Just because you don’t resonate with me, does not mean that other Asian American girls don’t resonate with me either,” she said.

Disney/John Fleenor

A Curious Comment

In addition to the important message, Jenn made a comment that has fans talking. Challenging the suggestion that she always feels “worthless,” Jenn said that her ego is actually “a little bit too boosted” at times.

“Especially when I’m in a little bikini, I’m walking around, I’m getting flirted with,” she said, gesturing toward her swimsuit while curling her hair. “Like, listen: I don’t hate myself.”

In an Aug. 27 Reddit post, u/kellyyyflynn wondered if Jenn accidentally revealed her relationship status, suggesting that the Bachelorette lead’s comment means she could be single.

Several fans agreed in the comments, with one saying the video is “giving very much single girl vibes.”

Of course, Jenn could have been referring to confidence in general, and partners can have flirty conversations, too.

Could Jenn Be Single At ATFR?

The much-teased clip of Jenn at her final rose ceremony sees her saying, “I can’t let you propose to me.” While several fans have interpreted this scene to mean she’s about to propose instead, it could also hint at Jenn saying goodbye to her last man standing and leaving the show solo.

There’s also the possibility of Jenn getting engaged but parting ways with her final rose recipient between filming the finale and After the Final Rose, much like Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco did in Season 19.