Bachelor In Paradise Fans Think Olivia Gives The Best Commentary

If you ever want a temperature check on how Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is going, you can count on Olivia Lewis to keep you up-to-date — with some of her signature chaotic commentary, of course.

The contestant was part of Bachelor Nation for a very short time before BiP (more on that in a bit), but she quickly made up for lost time by getting into one of the season’s first love triangles with Will Urena and Kylee Russell.

Even though things didn’t work out with Will, Olivia has forged other connections in the weeks since, making her one of the season’s buzziest beachgoers.

As viewers wait to see how Olivia’s journey pans out, learn more about her life outside BiP.

Her Time On The Bachelor Was Brief

Olivia has quickly become a familiar fixture on Bachelor in Paradise — but before arriving in Mexico, her time with the franchise was brief. She was sent home on Night 1 of Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, but was barely seen before that.

The Season 27 contestant took to Instagram to address her lack of screen time, writing that she was “nervous” that she might disappoint people by leaving so soon. “But I’m so proud of myself for putting myself out there no matter if a vanilla ice cream cone didn’t give me a rose,” she continued, seemingly referring to Zach.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Olivia got more exposure during Zach’s Women Tell All, where she defended controversial contestant Christina Mandrell’s “bold personality.” She also shaded Kat Izzo, who reminded Olivia she went home on Night 1.

“I did go home on Night 1,” Olivia replied. “And Zach got to learn your personality, and then sent you home. So what does that say about you?”

She’s A Ref (Literally & Figuratively)

Today, Olivia, who’s from Rochester, New York, works as a patient care technician and a basketball referee. The latter requires her to keep a close eye on the gameplay and make controversial calls when needed. So it’s unsurprising that she’s taken on a similar role in Mexico, right?

Bachelor in Paradise viewers have split opinions on Olivia’s commentary, but several praise her personality-filled confessionals.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said she was “so messy” and “loves the drama,” making for funny segments. Another said they were “giggling this whole time” watching Olivia narrate the BiP happenings.

She’s Been To More Than 1 “Paradise”

Olivia’s playful personality makes her a natural fit for the chaotic nature of Paradise — but there’s another reason why she might feel so at home on the beach: She’s a traveler!

According to her Bachelor bio, Olivia has visited nearly every U.S. state and “comes from a family of jet-skiing enthusiasts.” Her Instagram shows she recently visited Greece with fellow Bachelor alum Anastasia Keramidas, too.