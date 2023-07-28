Following the record-breaking release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, moviegoers have been sharing some of their favorite moments from the much-anticipated film. Including Ryan Gosling’s now-viral rendition of “I’m Just Ken” and a subtle Bratz doll easter egg nestled within the movie. Meanwhile, fans have also been busy dissecting the Barbie plot and characters online, and one fan theory suggests that, in the “real world,” there might be more Kens than meet the eye.

Over on Reddit, one fan suggested that the Mattell CEO (played by Will Ferrell) and the company’s board members are all in fact Kens whose Barbies had previously made it to the real world. “This is why they weren't worried about Ken at all in the film,” the Reddit user wrote. “They knew he'd turn up sooner or later and would be completely satisfied with the patriarchal world around him.”

Further outlining why this Barbie fan theory “makes sense,” the user also noted that the CEO and board member’s behavior was “way too similar” to the Kens in Barbie Land, and pointed to a scene in which the Mattel boss quips “it was really tiring to run the whole corporation” — shortly after the Kens in Barbie Land were discussing “how tiring” it can be to run everything.

“This could mean there are a group of life-sized Barbies from Barbie Land who fell for the box trick and are stored somewhere in the Mattel HQ,” they added, suggesting that this theory could lead to a horror movie spin-off.

Warner Bros.

Although some Reddit users agreed this particular theory might have some credence, others interpreted the Mattel CEO’s Ken-like behavior differently. “I viewed them as men who were doing a job that women should probably be doing,” another fan wrote. “Surely women should be in charge of managing and producing a female doll?”

Although it’s never established whether or not the Mattel employees were indeed secret Kens, the real-life Mattell CEO, Ynon Kreiz, previously expressed interest in future Barbie releases. So, who knows, maybe we’ll get that horror movie sequel after all.