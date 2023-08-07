Bella Hadid has reached a new milestone in her experience with Lyme disease. On Aug. 6, the model gave a health update after her sister Gigi revealed that she underwent a “long and intense treatment for Lyme disease,” explaining her hiatus from the modeling world. Taking to Instagram, Bella shared a slideshow of photos documenting her journey with Lyme, from her 2013 diagnosis to recovery from her most recent treatment. “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she began.

In her heartfelt letter, Hadid thanked her mother Yolanda, who has been very open about her own struggles with the disease. “Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she wrote. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Hadid went on to clarify two things, reassuring fans that she is “okay and you do not have to worry,” and that she “wouldn’t change anything for the world” despite her struggles. “It made me who I am today,” she said.

Hadid’s mother Yolanda revealed that her second daughter and son Anwar were battling Lyme disease back in 2015 while speaking about her condition on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She explained how they likely contracted the disease in a 2016 Bravo blog post. “Bella and Anwar were diagnosed at the end of 2013 and have been in extensive holistic treatment ever since,” she explained. “It's very common for multiple family members to be affected by Lyme disease. The children and I lived on a horse ranch in Santa Barbara for 10 years and spent the majority of our time outside in nature.”

In her Instagram post, Hadid explained how long she’s been “suffering” from Lyme and left a message of encouragement to fans who are also dealing with long-term medical issues. “I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise,” she wrote. “Take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself.”

Hadid ended her note by thanking her medical and professional teams for supporting her as she takes a break from modeling. “For the first time ever I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain,” she said, before promising that “I’ll be back when I’m ready.”