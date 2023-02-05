Books

10 Equally Romantic & Heartbreaking Books From British & Irish Authors

Perfect Valentine’s Day reading, if you ask me.

10 Equally Romantic & Heartbreaking Books From British & Irish Authors
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The season of love is right around the corner and what better way to fully embrace your romance era than by diving into some heart-warming (and heartbreaking) love stories? Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dabble in the fictional world of enemies-to-lovers, second chances, and fake dating storylines. Or better yet, why not schedule in a good cry with Annie Lord while she navigates the emotions and messiness of a broken heart in Notes On Heartbreak, or learn more about what it is that make love and relationships work in Conversations On Love. Whatever you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of the best romance books by British and Irish authors. And so, whether you have Valentine’s Day plans or not, these ten books are worth bookmarking for a good old dose of love and romance, whenever you may need it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

'Notes On Heartbreak' by Annie Lord
Bookshop.org
As Annie Lord attempts to deal with a broken heart, this memoir constantly revisits the past, from the moment she first fell in love, to the months that saw the slow breaking apart of a five year-relationship. Lord's writing allows us to join her as she begins to heal from the pain, whilst also laughing in recognition of our own (sometimes cringe) experiences in love and heartbreak.
'Normal People' by Sally Rooney
Waterstones
If the BBC adaptation (and Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones’s undeniable chemistry) lives rent-free in your mind, then hark back to the original material with Sally Rooney’s novel. Normal People follows contemporary star-crossed lovers Marianne and Connell as they venture from their small rural school life into university, and (sort of) beyond. Like the TV series, you can expect lots of intensity, passion, and heartbreak in this modern classic.
'The Flatshare' by Beth O’Leary
Bookshop.org
You may recognise this book title from the recent TV series of the same name, but Beth O’Leary’s novel is well worth a read. Especially since the concept of two people occupying a one-bed flat but at different times is not a completely far-gone concept in the UK’s current housing crisis... The Flatshare follows Tiffy and Leon who both share a flat but have never met each other. Another novel that follows a fairly predictable trajectory, we see how their two lives come together in this funny and lighthearted read.