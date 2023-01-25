Beauty

23 Romantic Makeup Ideas For Valentine's Day 2023

For all of the love-filled plans you may have.

Valentine's Day makeup in 2023 is all about bold, sexy pops of pink blush and eyeshadow.
@lapetitevengeance

Valentine’s Day is officially days away, lovers, lusters, and everyone in-between. Of course, that means ‘tis the season for red roses, scarlet lips, sultry perfumes, and handwritten letters sealed with a kiss. And much like the holiday season filled with glam looks that sparkle well past midnight, the love-filled February holiday is all about playing with makeup in boldly flirtatious, sensually sweet new ways.

From more abstract works of art that use kiss marks as a graphic eyeshadow, to barely-there glossy lips and lids that allow your inner self to shine through: It’s truly the perfect day to experiment with techniques and pigments you’ve never tried before. And TBH, Valentine’s Day is *not* a holiday that excludes those who aren’t in a relationship. In fact, it’s a special day to remind everyone that there is so much love to be found in the world — whether it’s from your gal pals, your family, a beloved pet, a stranger whose compliment makes your day brighter, or even within yourself.

So whether this V-Day is being spent with a lover, your tribe, or solo for some self-care and much-deserved pampering — here are 23 romance-filled Valentine’s Day makeup looks you may want to play with all the way up until the 14th of February.

1

Siren Eyes With Invisible Brows

Kylie Jenner pretty much broke the internet with this out-there glam — and you’re sure to bring all the drama with a similar invisible brow and sharp siren eye.

2

Red Between The Lines

Want all eyes on you? Add a serious pop of red eyeliner in your waterline for a sensual stare.

3

Deep Scarlet Lips

Take a page from Florence Pugh’s book and pair a minimal makeup look with a deep burgundy lipstick. *Chef’s kiss.*

4

Baby Pink Soft Cut Crease

Turn up the glamour with a pink-hued cut crease, frosted glitter, and a flirtatious lash.

5

Fully-Flushed Blush

Elevate a minimal makeup with look with a whole lot of blush, blended all over your cheeks, along your temples, and up towards your eyes for some added brightness.

6

Minimal Red Cut Crease

For a simple wing that still packs a pigmented punch — drag a red eyeshadow shade all along your lower lashline, connecting into an outlined cut crease.

7

Abstract Kisses

Get ultra-creative with your look and play with kiss marks in lieu of eyeshadow.

8

Smoked-Out Double Wing

Pair a kissable, neutral lip color with a classic smokey eye (made all the more special with an on-trend, ’60s inspired double wing).

9

Lovely Lavender Lids

Create a super-pigmented lavender eye makeup look for a gaze that looks effortlessly dreamy.

10

Gimme Gloss

Allow your inner beauty to shine through with glass-like skin, juicy lips, and a gorgeous glossy lid.

11

Seeing Red

Pair a sharper-than-sharp red cat eye with some unexpected, colorful red eyelashes to match.

12

The Dark Side

Go bold with a (surprisingly wearable) black lip and some Euphoria-esque rhinestones placed across the bridge of your nose à la pop icon Camila Cabello.

13

Heart Eyes

Paint on some adorable tiny hearts all along your lid space for a look that embodies the heart eyes emoji IRL.

14

Chrome Daydream

Go for a glitzy chrome eye that magically shifts its hue as it catches the light. Need a palette to play with? Danessa Myricks’ Lightwork Vol. IV Palette (used in the look above) is a Bustle-certified 10 out of 10.

15

Shades Of Barbiecore Pink

Snag some inspo from Margot Robbie (AKA the star of the upcoming film Barbie) and create a soft monochromatic look that features pink hues on your eyes, cheeks, and lips.

16

Y2K Washed Denim Eye

If you’ve yet to play with *very* ’90s shades of blue on your eyelids like Kendall Jenner’s recent glam, you’re in luck: The nostalgic look has received a modern day rebrand and is officially in again.

17

Full-On Fuchsia

Play with fuchsia pigments in an unexpected, oh so editorial way by allowing your eyeshadow look to blend outwards and onto your temples. Bonus points for a matching hot pink lip.

18

The Prettiest Pearls

Mermaid-inspired pearls are having their moment — and this ocean-inspired glam truly has me in a chokehold.

19

Graphic Monochrome

I know, I know: Blending your eyeshadow is a *serious* must. But this look on Dove Cameron proves that unique shapes, sharp edges, and clean lines make for some graphic eye perfection.

20

Doe-Eyed Babydoll

Originating in China, “Douyin makeup” has been all over BeautyTok — and this V-Day version brings all of those doe-eyed, super sweet vibes.

21

Fairy-Dusted Under Eyes

Play with angelic, creamy white pigments and sparkling glitters along your under eyes.

22

Smokey Eyes, Rusted Red Lips

Not all reds are created equal — and this dark red lipstick has the perfect amount of on-trend copper undertones.

23

Give Them Ombré

Create a sultry ombré lip with an expertly blended ombré eye in matching colors.