Valentine’s Day is officially days away, lovers, lusters, and everyone in-between. Of course, that means ‘tis the season for red roses, scarlet lips, sultry perfumes, and handwritten letters sealed with a kiss. And much like the holiday season filled with glam looks that sparkle well past midnight, the love-filled February holiday is all about playing with makeup in boldly flirtatious, sensually sweet new ways.
From more abstract works of art that use kiss marks as a graphic eyeshadow, to barely-there glossy lips and lids that allow your inner self to shine through: It’s truly the perfect day to experiment with techniques and
pigments you’ve never tried before. And TBH, Valentine’s Day is *not* a holiday that excludes those who aren’t in a relationship. In fact, it’s a special day to remind everyone that there is so much love to be found in the world — whether it’s from your gal pals, your family, a beloved pet, a stranger whose compliment makes your day brighter, or even within yourself.
So whether this V-Day is being spent with a lover,
your tribe, or solo for some self-care and much-deserved pampering — here are 23 romance-filled Valentine’s Day makeup looks you may want to play with all the way up until the 14th of February. 1 Siren Eyes With Invisible Brows 2 Red Between The Lines
Want all eyes on you? Add a serious pop of
red eyeliner in your waterline for a sensual stare. 3 Deep Scarlet Lips
Take a page from Florence Pugh’s book and pair a minimal makeup look with a deep burgundy lipstick. *Chef’s kiss.*
4 Baby Pink Soft Cut Crease
Turn up the glamour with a pink-hued
cut crease, frosted glitter, and a flirtatious lash. 6 Minimal Red Cut Crease
For a simple wing that still packs a pigmented punch — drag a red eyeshadow shade all along your lower lashline, connecting into an outlined cut crease.
7 Abstract Kisses
Get ultra-creative with your look and play with kiss marks in lieu of eyeshadow.
9 Lovely Lavender Lids
Create a super-pigmented lavender eye makeup look for a gaze that looks effortlessly dreamy.
10 Gimme Gloss
Allow your inner beauty to shine through with
glass-like skin, juicy lips, and a gorgeous glossy lid. 11 Seeing Red
Pair a sharper-than-sharp red cat eye with some unexpected, colorful
red eyelashes to match. 13 Heart Eyes
Paint on some adorable tiny hearts all along your lid space for a look that embodies the heart eyes emoji IRL.
14 Chrome Daydream
Go for a glitzy chrome eye that magically shifts its hue as it catches the light. Need a palette to play with?
Danessa Myricks’ Lightwork Vol. IV Palette (used in the look above) is a Bustle-certified 10 out of 10. 15 Shades Of Barbiecore Pink 17 Full-On Fuchsia
Play with fuchsia pigments in an unexpected, oh so editorial way by allowing your eyeshadow look to blend outwards and onto your temples. Bonus points for a matching hot pink lip.
19 Graphic Monochrome
I know, I know: Blending your eyeshadow is a *serious* must. But this look on
Dove Cameron proves that unique shapes, sharp edges, and clean lines make for some graphic eye perfection. 21 Fairy-Dusted Under Eyes
Play with angelic, creamy white pigments and sparkling glitters along your under eyes.
22 Smokey Eyes, Rusted Red Lips
Not all reds are created equal — and this dark red lipstick has the perfect amount of on-trend copper undertones.
23 Give Them Ombré
Create a sultry ombré lip with an expertly blended ombré eye in matching colors.
