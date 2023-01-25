Valentine’s Day is officially days away, lovers, lusters, and everyone in-between. Of course, that means ‘tis the season for red roses, scarlet lips, sultry perfumes, and handwritten letters sealed with a kiss. And much like the holiday season filled with glam looks that sparkle well past midnight, the love-filled February holiday is all about playing with makeup in boldly flirtatious, sensually sweet new ways.

From more abstract works of art that use kiss marks as a graphic eyeshadow, to barely-there glossy lips and lids that allow your inner self to shine through: It’s truly the perfect day to experiment with techniques and pigments you’ve never tried before. And TBH, Valentine’s Day is *not* a holiday that excludes those who aren’t in a relationship. In fact, it’s a special day to remind everyone that there is so much love to be found in the world — whether it’s from your gal pals, your family, a beloved pet, a stranger whose compliment makes your day brighter, or even within yourself.

So whether this V-Day is being spent with a lover, your tribe, or solo for some self-care and much-deserved pampering — here are 23 romance-filled Valentine’s Day makeup looks you may want to play with all the way up until the 14th of February.

1 Siren Eyes With Invisible Brows Kylie Jenner pretty much broke the internet with this out-there glam — and you’re sure to bring all the drama with a similar invisible brow and sharp siren eye.

2 Red Between The Lines Want all eyes on you? Add a serious pop of red eyeliner in your waterline for a sensual stare.

3 Deep Scarlet Lips Take a page from Florence Pugh’s book and pair a minimal makeup look with a deep burgundy lipstick. *Chef’s kiss.*

4 Baby Pink Soft Cut Crease Turn up the glamour with a pink-hued cut crease, frosted glitter, and a flirtatious lash.

6 Minimal Red Cut Crease For a simple wing that still packs a pigmented punch — drag a red eyeshadow shade all along your lower lashline, connecting into an outlined cut crease.

7 Abstract Kisses Get ultra-creative with your look and play with kiss marks in lieu of eyeshadow.

8 Smoked-Out Double Wing Pair a kissable, neutral lip color with a classic smokey eye (made all the more special with an on-trend, ’60s inspired double wing).

9 Lovely Lavender Lids Create a super-pigmented lavender eye makeup look for a gaze that looks effortlessly dreamy.

10 Gimme Gloss Allow your inner beauty to shine through with glass-like skin, juicy lips, and a gorgeous glossy lid.

11 Seeing Red Pair a sharper-than-sharp red cat eye with some unexpected, colorful red eyelashes to match.

13 Heart Eyes Paint on some adorable tiny hearts all along your lid space for a look that embodies the heart eyes emoji IRL.

14 Chrome Daydream Go for a glitzy chrome eye that magically shifts its hue as it catches the light. Need a palette to play with? Danessa Myricks’ Lightwork Vol. IV Palette (used in the look above) is a Bustle-certified 10 out of 10.

15 Shades Of Barbiecore Pink Snag some inspo from Margot Robbie (AKA the star of the upcoming film Barbie) and create a soft monochromatic look that features pink hues on your eyes, cheeks, and lips.

17 Full-On Fuchsia Play with fuchsia pigments in an unexpected, oh so editorial way by allowing your eyeshadow look to blend outwards and onto your temples. Bonus points for a matching hot pink lip.

18 The Prettiest Pearls Mermaid-inspired pearls are having their moment — and this ocean-inspired glam truly has me in a chokehold.

19 Graphic Monochrome I know, I know: Blending your eyeshadow is a *serious* must. But this look on Dove Cameron proves that unique shapes, sharp edges, and clean lines make for some graphic eye perfection.

21 Fairy-Dusted Under Eyes Play with angelic, creamy white pigments and sparkling glitters along your under eyes.

22 Smokey Eyes, Rusted Red Lips Not all reds are created equal — and this dark red lipstick has the perfect amount of on-trend copper undertones.