Succession and Oppenheimer may be the stars of the 2024 Golden Globes, but the people grabbing everyone’s attention are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. The longtime friends were caught whispering to each other at the Jan. 7 awards show, and everyone on X (formerly Twitter) is only asking one thing: what tea did they spill?

Gomez received her second Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, while Swift picked up a nod for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, marking her fifth Globes nom.

While the two didn’t walk the red carpet together, as Swift showed up with friend Keleigh Teller, they inevitably met up during the ceremony. As seen in viral videos taken between commercial breaks, Gomez snuck up behind Swift and surprised her with a hug. Then things got interesting.

Gomez was seen whispering to Swift, who gave both shocked and elated reactions to whatever she was saying. Naturally, because their conversations weren’t filmed professionally, fans will never know what gossip they shared. But that hasn’t stopped Swifties from speculating and making jokes about the interaction.

“I Need A Professional Lip Reader”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Gomez and Swift’s impromptu gossip sesh to go viral and become memes. “Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some *sh*t* with Taylor. She’s so me,” one fan wrote, before adding, “No but really I need a professional lip reader in here stat.”

Some users came up with some jokes to go along with the memes. “Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacock,” one fan joked, nodding to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Another joked that the two were talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, noting how the camera panned “from Timothée and Kylie to Taylor and Selena.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Partners In Crime

Regardless of what they said, it’s not the first time the BFFs used award shows to gossip, with fans pointing out how they did the same at the 2016 Grammys. “Every now and then Selena puts on a red dress and tells Taylor some hot gossip that we are gonna try to discover for years,” one fan quipped.

“Selena must got some hot tea cuz Taylor was GAGGED,” another one noted.