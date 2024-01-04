Taylor Swift Could Make History At The 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes may belong to Barbie, Oppenheimer, and... Taylor Swift. Yes, you read that correctly. The singer is nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes, which takes place on Jan. 7, and it’s not for one of her songs this time.

While she opted to skip the 2023 ceremony, when she was most recently nominated, due to Eras Tour rehearsals, it’s speculated that she’ll be in attendance this year. And if she wins, she will make some unexpected history.

How Swift Can Make Globes History

This year, Swift is nominated at the Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her record-breaking Eras Tour film, which has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. If she takes home the prize, Swift will be the first-ever winner of the new category.

Her movie was recognized alongside Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Swift has received four previous Globe noms, all in the Best Original Song category, but has never won. She was first nominated in 2013 for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games, before getting recognized for “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance in 2014, “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats in 2020, and most recently, “Carolina” from When the Crawdads Sing in 2023.

Will Swift Attend The Golden Globes?

According to Page Six, Swift is “expected” to attend the Globes ceremony on Jan. 7. Neither Swift nor the Globes have confirmed her attendance, which is to be expected, as she usually doesn’t announce her award show appearances in advance.

However, if she does go, she may not have her boyfriend Travis Kelce by her side.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after-party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelce will actually be in Los Angeles on Globes day, as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium just hours before the show.

However, sources reportedly told the outlet that “he will fly back to Kansas City with his team right after the game” to prepare for playoffs, meaning he may not accompany Swift on the red carpet or at any after-parties.