Beyoncé's Epic Oscars Performance Included A Cameo From Blue Ivy

Before getting to the traditional monologue, the 2022 Oscars began with something even bigger: a performance of “Be Alive” by Beyoncé at the very same Compton tennis court Venus and Serena Williams (who introduced the number) practiced at as kids. In performing the Best Original Song nominee from King Richard, Beyoncé enlisted the help of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who joined a tennis ball green-clad chorus in singing the inspirational anthem.

Naturally, Twitter was feeling pretty emotional at the prospect of Blue Ivy — who’s somehow 10?! — joining her mom for the cinematic moment. (Or as some users put it, Beyoncé joined her.) As Consequence points out, it was Blue Ivy’s first Oscars performance, and Beyoncé’s first in two years. “Blue Ivy is so generous to let Beyoncé share the stage with her,” @shana_masala wrote. “Blue Ivy’s cameo Oscar appearance,” wrote @iamkaylanicole. “Whew we getting old yall!”

Ahead, some of the best memes and tweets about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s Oscars performance.

Twitter was also loving the monochromatic tennis ball-green vibe throughout the ceremony opener.

More to come...