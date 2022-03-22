Beyoncé Is Reportedly In Talks To Open The Academy Awards

Putting together a high-profile event such as the Oscars requires several months of planning, but with less than one week to go, last-minute details are still being put into place. For example, Beyoncé is reportedly in talks to open the show this Sunday, March 27, with a performance of “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

While it’s unclear if the rumored performance will actually happen, Variety claims that producers have been working closely with Beyoncé’s team to plan a live satellite performance from tennis courts in Compton, California. The location is reportedly where Venus and Serena Williams used to practice under the supervision of their father, Richard Williams.

According to Variety, the idea for the performance started to take shape last week. And although it’s impossible to know what — if anything — the Lemonade artist has planned, the outlet claims that Will Smith may make an appearance. Sources told the outlet that Smith, who starred as Richard in the film, may appear onsite with Beyoncé and then head to the venue just in time for the Best Actor category.

If Beyoncé does perform, she’ll be joining several other legendary artists including Reba McEntire, Van Morrison, Sebastian Yatra, and Billie Eilish. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the “Therefore I Am” singer and her brother-slash-producer Finneas will be performing their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Last month, the six-time Grammy winner shared her reaction to being an Oscar-nominated artist. “Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die,’” she wrote. “It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true.”

“It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists,” Eilish continued before thanking the Academy, No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and several others who helped with the song. “To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.”