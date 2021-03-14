Blue Ivy Carter Already Made Grammys History

Before the 2021 Grammys even officially began, Blue Ivy Carter made history as the show’s second youngest winner. The 9-year-old won her first trophy in the Best Music Video category for Beyoncé's “Brown Skin Girl” video, sharing the honor with her mother, featured artist Wizkid, and the video’s director, Jenn Nkiru. The Grammy-winning track appeared on Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, as well as the July Disney+ film, Black Is King, in which Blue Ivy can be seen alongside Bey.

Blue Ivy’s victory was announced prior to the televised 2021 Grammys, with the Recording Academy tweeting out, “Congrats Best Music Video winner - ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo,” on Sunday afternoon. Blue and Bey beat out several major musicians in the category, including Harry Styles for “Adore You,” Future featuring Drake for “Life Is Good,” Anderson .Paak for “Lockdown,” and Woodkid for “Goliath.” Beyoncé has the chance to win a slew of other Grammys at this year’s awards, as she’s the most nominated artist of the evening with nods in nine categories. Another early win for the Queen? Best Rap Performance for the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

While winning a Grammy before hitting middle school is a flex in and of itself, this is far from Blue Ivy’s first major award. In February, she won a 2020 NAACP Image award in the outstanding duo, group, or collaboration category for “Brown Skin Girl.” The song also won Blue Ivy a BET Soul Train Award for best songwriting. Oh, and the song casually charted on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat for any artist — let alone one who has yet to turn 10 years old. The only fellow overachiever to win a Grammy at a younger age was Leah Peasall, who won Album of the Year for her work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2001 at age 8.

Since Blue Ivy’s Grammy was handed out before the live ceremony, we won’t get to see her acceptance speech during the telecast. However, it’s totally possible that Bey will film remarks from her daughter for Instagram or Twitter. Here’s hoping Blue Ivy shows out in a look from Beyoncé’s new "Icy Park" capsule collection with Adidas. After all, the 9-year-old did model looks from her mother’s collection in a video released last month.