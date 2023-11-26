Beyoncé’s Renaissance Movie Premiere Brought Destiny’s Child Back Together

The celebrity chapter of the Beyhive had reason to convene over Thanksgiving weekend: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 25. As expected, stars were out in full force to support Beyoncé, including four members of the disbanded (but still iconic) girl group Destiny’s Child.

Though Destiny’s Child split in 2006, the trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams stayed close. They’ve been there for each other in big moments over the years, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Rowland and Williams attend the Renaissance movie premiere. But they weren’t the only ones: Founding members LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson also attended. The only past Destiny’s Child member who wasn’t present was Farrah Franklin, who was with the group for a short time in 2000.

The women were joined at the event by a host of other celebrities. Fellow singers like Lizzo, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, Normani, and Halle and Chloe Bailey were all there, plus actors Bianca Lawson, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Lupita Nyong’o, Tia Mowery, and Tyler Perry. Director Ava DuVernay was also present, as were Kardashians star Kris Jenner, models Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow, and TV personality Tan France.

DC’s Renaissance Reviews

Not only did Beyoncé’s former group mates support her with their presence, they applauded her afterward in social media posts about her movie premiere. Sharing several photos of her cone bra-adorned look on Instagram, Rowland added a caption about how much she enjoyed the movie. “The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD! Truly inspired!” she wrote. “#im so proud of you BB!”

Later, Williams posted a video she’d shot of herself once she was cozy in bed following the event. “Beyoncé’s new film is… awesome,” she said, in part. “It is amazing. I’m trying to find an adjective that is appropriate. Every time she shows the world something, she just continues to show a new level of how hard she works. … She does everything with so much excellence.”

Williams also wrote in the caption that she’d need a week to gather her thoughts. “Not enough words!!” she noted, because there are “So many gems … to process!!”

Meanwhile, Roberson had a short and sweet take. “Tonight was amazing congratulations Bey,” she wrote.

Independent Women… Together?

As with every Destiny’s Child reunion, the Renaissance one made fans hope for more from the group — and they let the women know in their comments sections. “We need @beyonce to dream about a Destiny’s Child Reunion!” one fan told Williams. Replying to Roberson, another wrote, “READY FOR THE DC5 photo ,EP AND TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT…. I’m sure yall will be on the destiny’s child revamped website!”

Fans have been calling for new Destiny’s Child music for years. They memorably stoked the fire when Rowland and Williams joined Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, and then again when she headlined Coachella in 2018. It hasn’t happened yet, but we’ll never stop hoping.