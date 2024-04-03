Dolly Parton doesn’t want to hear any Cowboy Carter criticism. Beyoncé dropped the much-anticipated country album on March 29, confirming rumors that Parton is indeed featured on the record. First, on the aptly titled track “Dolly P” and with the reimagined version of her 1973 hit “Jolene.”

Cowboy Carter has enjoyed critical acclaim and broke streaming records upon its release, but Queen Bey’s move into the country genre sparked backlash from some naysayers. The singer addressed the criticism at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, telling the audience that the music industry needs to be “more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”

That same day, Bey’s Cowboy Carter collaborator Parton shared a clip from her 1982 movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas to Instagram with the caption, “The door is that way” — and the Beyhive is convinced this was her subtle way of calling out the haters.

“Are you listening good? Keep them leeches and bloodsuckers off the back roads,” Parton sings in the video, as she belts out the song “A Lil’ Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place” featured in the film.

Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

The lyrics continue, “I know how to use a gun / And nobody messes with my girls / And any questions you might have about the way I run this place / Don’t gripe and whine behind my back / Just tell me face to face.”

Fans were quick to pick up on what appears to be Parton’s response to any Cowboy Carter backlash, with one user commenting on Instagram, “There's a message here for those complaining about a recent release.”

“The shade and the tea, and I am here for both of it,” another fan wrote, while one user added, “Dolly P with the clap back and we live for it!”

Dolly Is Bey’s Biggest Fan

Parton’s cryptic post came just a few days after congratulating Bey on her new album. “Wow, I just heard ‘Jolene,’” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

This isn’t the first time Parton has shown love for Queen Bey as of late. In February, the country music icon congratulated her on becoming the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote in a message. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”