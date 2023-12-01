The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyoncé’s Renaissance Movie

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie is here and the Beyhive has some thoughts.

Following the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 25 (where Destiny’s Child had an unexpected reunion), the much-anticipated Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé finally hit cinemas on Dec. 1.

Written, directed, and produced by Queen Bey herself, the concert film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which broke records over the summer of 2023.

With the movie now playing in theaters, the first reviews are in — and fans approve.

“The Movie Is Everything”

“Man. The Renaissance movie is everything and more,” one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter). “I cried at least five times during the movie,” another wrote, praising the film as “perfect, Black, queer, and motivational.”

Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance World Tour. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, other fans declared that Queen Bey has managed to outdo her 2019 Netflix movie Homecoming.

“If you thought the transitions in Homecoming were good just wait until you see the transitions in Renaissance. I was gagged!” another wrote. “Renaissance topped Homecoming which is an insane accomplishment,” one fan added.

“You Are The Visuals”

Fans have long campaigned for Beyoncé to release Renaissance visuals, but the singer declared during her 2023 summer stadium tour that the fans themselves “are the visuals.” Following the film’s release, the Beyhive is now in agreement.

“The clips of the fans in the Renaissance movie are the best part,” one fan commented. “She really meant it when she said ‘You are the visuals baby.’”

“Renaissance is that movie,” another wrote. “The visuals, the edits, the music, and the storyline are everything.”

Beyoncé performs onstage. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Critics Agree

Movie critics have also offered their hot takes on Bey’s big-screen release, and appear to share fans’ enthusiasm.

“It’s a monument to Beyoncé’s status as one of pop’s most enduring figures,” Variety said of the film, while The Hollywood Reporter described Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé as a “fully satisfying meal.”