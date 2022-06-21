Beyoncé Might Be Plotting Secret Intimate Gigs In The UK

After pioneering the art of the surprise album drop with Lemonade back in 2016, Beyoncé has changing things up again with her seventh studio album Renaissance and stoking excitement with an early single ahead of her forthcoming sixth record. Featuring sensual dance and house beats, fantastically empowering lyrics, and a dash of controversy, there can be no doubt in anyone’s minds that Renaissance is the ultimate album of summer 2022. But the question now is: Will Beyoncé tour the UK any time soon? And if so, when?

To hype this new release, Beyoncé had returned with an early single “Break My Soul” last month, which owes a debt to the pulse of ‘90s house music, and sampling Robin S’ classic dance track “Show Me Love,” Bey’s comeback moment was apparently inspired by the isolation of lockdown (according to Vogue’s editor Edward Enninful) and a yearning for the dancefloor.

Well, given the heavy dance influences of the record, it seems likely that Renaissance will get a live outing of some description. Though it’s all just speculation at this point, The Sun report that Bey’s team have been scoping out small venues in the UK for a handful of intimate secret shows.

“This new record and campaign will be her most interactive one yet because she wants to reach out to the fans,” an anonymous source claimed. “It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances. She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans.”

It wouldn’t be Beyoncé’s first small show rodeo, either — back in 2011, she hosted “4 Intimate Nights with Beyoncé” at New York’s now-closed Roseland Ballroom in support of her fourth album. The source also claimed that a full-blown tour could follow the run of tiny gigs. “People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on,” they said.

Beyoncé’s last solo tour took place in 2016, in support of her previous album Lemonade. Since then, the singer has made history as the first Black woman to headline Coachella, and her monumental headline set for the festival in 2018 will surely be remembered as one of the great modern pop shows. In other words, get straight on those tickets if she announces a new tour!

Bustle has approached Beyoncé’s representatives for comment and will update this story when more information is available.